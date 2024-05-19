Yeida inspects Jaypee Sports City after Allahabad high court order

The Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority (Yeida) has conducted an inspection of the Jaypee Sports City project site for a status update of the current condition of this realty project, the authority has revealed. The move followed the Allahabad high court’s directions to Yeida to check the current status and submit a report about it so that the court could decide the case pending before it, said officials. (HT Archive)

In 2020, Yeida had cancelled the allotment of Jaypee Sports City that is located along the Yamuna Expressway, due to non-payment of the financial dues by the realtor.

The high court allowed Yeida for an inspection on May 9, 2024 after Jaiprakash Associates Limited (JAL) submitted an affidavit before the court about the construction status of the roads, civic services and the boundary wall at the site.

The court wanted to verify if the realty firm JAL submitted the correct information or not. It wanted to know the status of the amount of development the JAL had completed and the site, and how much funds it might have spent in this construction, said officials.

Yeida is set to submit the status report along with the affidavit before the court on May 22, when the court next hears this case.

Yeida had allotted 1,000 hectares of land to JAL’s subsidiary firm Jaypee International Sports in 2009-10. The project was part of a special development zone (SDZ) scheme to develop a Sports City that also includes the Buddh International Circuit, which hosted the MotoGP Bharat international bike racing event in 2023.

The Sports City is also having 14 residential projects comprising 9,000 homebuyers, who are suffering as they still wait for the possession of the units in this project.

The JAL, in February 2020, filed a plea in the high court demanding restoration of 1,000 hectares of land, and it also submitted a completion schedule as to how it will clear the dues and complete the project thereby delivering the units to the home-buyers.

According to Yeida, JAL needs to clear ₹3,621 crore financial dues that include land premium, lease rent, developmental charges, and additional 64.7 percent farmer compensation. On the contrary, JAL said that it needs to pay only ₹1,483 crore to Yeida.

The Allahabad high court will soon finalise the dues and resolve this issue that is delaying the project, said Yeida officials.

The Yeida survey report to be filed before the court will update the latter about the work that JAL has done in group housing projects, and also in common areas that have basic civic facilities.

“We are following the high court order and doing the needful as per the directions of the court,” said chief executive officer (Yeida) Arun Vir Singh.

JAL was not available for a comment.