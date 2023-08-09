Yeida launches scheme for 1,184 plots near Jewar airport

The Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority (Yeida) launched a residential plot scheme on Tuesday, allowing buyers to apply for a total of 1,184 plots near Noida International Greenfield Airport, which is being developed at Jewar along the Yamuna Expressway, according to officials aware of the matter. Buyers can apply for the plots beginning August 8 and continuing till September 1, 2023. According to officials, Yeida will allot these plots through a lucky draw on October 18 under the supervision of an allotment committee. The Noida International Airport construction in April. According to Yeida officials, as the airport construction has progressed and it is expected to be operational by 2024, property buyers are showing interest in purchasing property in the developing areas along the Yamuna Expressway. (PTI)

“This is a fantastic scheme for those who want to buy a plot near the airport and build a house in this area while benefiting from better civic facilities and world-class airport and road connectivity.” “We will maintain transparency in the allotment so that those in need can get a plot under the rules of this scheme,” said Arun Vir Singh, Yeida’s chief executive officer.

Yeida is selling these plots for ₹24,600 per square metre, with allotment based on a random draw.

The scheme offers 190 plots of 120 square metres in size and a 17% reservation with 34 plots for farmers whose land has been acquired for development in this region. It has also set aside ten plots for industrial unit owners who have already begun operations in this region along the Yamuna Expressway. This scheme includes 260 plots of 162 square metres, with 45 reserved for farmers and 13 reserved for industrial unit owners.

There are 466 200-square-metre plots available, with 82 reserved for farmers and 23 for industrial unit owners. There are 208 plots of 300 square metres each, with 36 reserved for farmers and 10 reserved for industrial unit owners. There are 24 500-square-metre plots available, with four reserved for farmers and one for industrial unit owners. According to officials, there are 13 plots of 1,000 square metres, two reserved for farmers and one for industrial unit owners, and ten plots of 2,000 square metres, three reserved for farmers and one for industrial unit owners.

“On day one, approximately 1,200 applications were purchased for this plot scheme by buyers who want to invest or build a home in this new developing area near the airport,” said a Yeida official. Aside from that, Yeida has sold 3,000 brochures for a total of 468 units of ready-to-move flats available in sector 22D in its other ongoing scheme of 2BHK flats.

“More than 600 applicants have already paid the security deposit, which is 10% of the total cost of the ₹42.34 lakh flat. The flat scheme was launched on a first come, first served basis. However, due to the overwhelming response, we will allot these flats through a lucky draw,” Singh said.