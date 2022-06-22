Yeida to allot 6 industrial plots via lucky draw

With an increasing demand for plots near the Noida international airport, especially after works have been expedited at the airport site, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) has, for the first time, decided to allot six industrial plots measuring more than 4,000 square metres located in sectors 32 and 33 near the airport site via lucky draw on Thursday amid proper videography to ensure transparency in the allotment process.

Previously, the authority used to accept the applications from interested companies looking to purchase plots of size more than 4,000 square metres, examine their documents and then decide the eligibility of the company on the basis of an interview.

The move comes after the Yeida realized that more and more applicants are applying for the plots after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath laid the foundation stone of the Noida airport project at Jewar on November 25 last year.

“The demand for plots for setting up industries and for other purposes increased after works have been expedited at the airport project site. At least 80 companies have applied for these six plots,” said Arun Vir Singh, CEO of Yeida.

“Before the airport, there were hardly any takers for these plots so it was easier to decide the allotment to companies. But now, since the number of applications have gone up, it is tough to take a decision based on an interview so a lucky draw will be better option for allotment of plots,” said another Yeida official.

The Yeida in its board meeting, conducted on April 26 this year, took the decision of allotting plots via electronic bidding so that whosoever places the highest bid gets the plots.

Officials said while plots measuring less than 4,000 square metres will be allotted online via e-bidding to maintain transparency and accountability, plots of size more than 4000 square metres and those in the Medical Device Park will be allotted via lucky draw.