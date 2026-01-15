Yeida to develop Japanese Industrial City near Noida airport

GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) said on Wednesday that it has started the process to develop a Japanese Industrial City near the Noida International Airport. Officials said there are plans to attract major Japanese firms to the Medical Device Park as well, and the Authority is actively working on this front. (HT Archive)

“To materialise the project, an Authority team will hold a key meeting with Japanese entrepreneurs in Delhi on January 16 to take the plan forward. The meeting will be held with the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) during which representatives of Japanese companies will be invited to share their suggestions on how the proposed Japanese City should be developed. The inputs will be used to shape the project and align it with the expectations of Japanese investors,” said Shailendra Bhatia additional CEO, Yeida.

Yeida wants to develop the Japanese Industrial City on 395 hectares near Noida International Airport.

To study best practices, Yeida chief executive officer R K Singh had earlier visited Neemrana in Rajasthan, where a Japanese industrial zone was developed.

The visit helped Yeida officials to understand different aspects including land-use planning, facilities required by Japanese firms and the overall industrial ecosystem. Yeida is now working on bringing large Japanese firms in its area.

“Many companies have already held preliminary discussions with the Authority officials. The January 16 meeting is expected to be a major step in formalising the plan and moving towards implementation,” said an official aware of the development and requesting anonymity.

Japanese entrepreneurs will be asked about their specific requirements, including the size and nature of industrial plots, and whether they prefer only industrial facilities or a mix of industrial and residential infrastructure, said officials.

“If companies express a need for housing and other support facilities, Yeida may consider offering mixed land-use sectors as part of the Japanese City,” said the official cited above.

Suggestions from companies are crucial because the city is being planned primarily for Japanese industries and their feedback will help us design plots, infrastructure and facilities in a way that suits their working and living needs, said Yeida officials.

Yeida is also engaging with Japanese organisations at multiple levels to draw investment.

The discussions have already been held with Medical Excellence Japan (MEJ), whose members have visited the Yeida area (Yamuna City).

