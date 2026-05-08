Yeida to hire developer for its central office near Noida International Airport

GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) said on Thursday that it will finalise a developer to construct its central office in Sector 18 near the Noida International Airport. The Yamuna authority currently operates from Sector Omega I in the Greater Noida authority area. (HT Archive)

The proposed building, to come up around 10 km from the Jewar-located airport, will comprise two basements, one lower ground floor, a ground floor and five upper floors. And, the project, estimated to cost ₹257 crore, will be completed within 30 months, said officials.

The authority issued a tender on Thursday to appoint an EPC contractor, who will be responsible for the complete engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of the project. This contractor will handle the entire project, from design to final completion, under a single contract, said officials.

“The project assumes significance in view of the large-scale developments taking shape in the Yamuna region, including the Noida International Airport, industrial parks, logistics hubs, residential sectors and data centres,” said Shailendra Bhatia, additional chief executive officer (ACEO), Yeida, in a statement on Thursday.

Last date for submission of bids is May 28, and the technical bids will be opened on May 29.

The Yamuna authority currently operates from Sector Omega I in the Greater Noida authority area.

Yeida requires a larger and more modern administrative headquarters to efficiently manage planning, approvals and public services in the fast-developing region, said officials.

“There is a lot of industrial activity and also residential activities are keeping pace in Yamuna area. We have decided to develop our main office near Airport to ensure that people’s issues are addressed there. This project will be ready in two-and-a-half years,” Rakesh Kumar Singh, CEO, Yeida while told HT.

The authority intends to develop this fully integrated office campus equipped with modern building management systems, audio-visual facilities, public address systems, energy infrastructure and electrical substations.