Yeida to launch crackdown against illegal construction on Noida airport land

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) and the Gautam Budh Nagar district administration have decided to launch a crackdown against illegal construction on land located near the Noida International airport, officials said on Thursday. (PTI)

The drive will free the land that was illegally grabbed during the third phase of land acquisition for the Noida International Airport project in Jewar. In the third phase, when 2,053 hectares was acquired across 14 villages, many land owners built unauthorised buildings, anticipating compensation for built structures.

“We have sent a request for police assistance to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) headquarters to support the demolition operation. The enforcement team has issued warnings to more than 100 landowners and secured demolition orders for illegal constructions. The operation is expected to commence this week,” said an official.

Four teams have been formed in Jewar tehsil to identify and stop ongoing illegal construction. These teams are visiting affected villages, including Neemka, Thora, Banwari Bas, Mukimpur Shivara, Kishorepur, and Ramner.

“We will not let anyone engage in illegal construction on land notified for Asia’s biggest airport,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer of Yeida.

Each team is delivering warning notices to those involved in new constructions and initiating demolition proceedings against those who ignore the warnings. Officials said that demolition was scheduled in some villages on Thursday but was postponed due to unforeseen circumstances.