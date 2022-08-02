Yeida to launch plot scheme near Jewar airport site on August 15
GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority (Yeida) will launch a plot scheme for residential, industrial and commercial use near the upcoming Jewar airport site on Independence Day (August 15).
“We are working out on the details of the scheme as it will be launched on August 15. We will soon finalise the number of plots, rate and other terms,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer (CEO), Yeida.
The residential plots will be in the range of 112 square metres (sqm) to 1,000sqm, said sources. The commercial plots for shops, fuel stations, kiosks and cafeterias will be for sale at Sector 6, 15A, 23, 34, 47, 53, 55, 61 and 117 among others, sources added.
Meanwhile, Yeida will also offer industrial plots, which were not sold in the past months under the older schemes. The industry department of the authority will soon identify the exact number of industrial plots that will be ready for the allotment, said officials.
The rates for the plots are yet to be finalised. In the last scheme, Yeida had offered residential plots at a reserve price of ₹18,000 per sqm, said officials.
“We will allot the residential plots via a lucky draw, while plots for industrial and commercial usage will be allotted via electronic bidding,” said CEO Singh.
The applicants will have to deposit 10% of the price of the total residential plot at the time of submission of application and the remaining amount can be paid once the plot is allotted via a lucky draw. The exact terms for commercial and industrial plots will be finalised before August 15, Yeida officials added.
-
Charging of Supertech twin towers in Noida postponed; demolition likely to be delayed
Noida: The process of fixing explosives at the Supertech Twin Towers has been postponed due to clearance issues raised by the Central Building Research Institute, This is likely to delay the demolition of the structures scheduled for the afternoon of August 21. The charging was postponed after a meeting of the Noida authority, CBRI, Supertech, and Edifice Engineering on Monday. The institute also sought details on the structural audit of nearby buildings from Supertech.
-
Greater Noida sports complex to open for public soon
The Greater Noida authority will soon open the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex for public use. The authority is in the process of onboarding one or more agencies, or coaches, to run the facility. The sports complex, spread across 39 acres of land, was completed by the end of 2015 at a cost of ₹130 crore. It was to be opened for public use in 2016 but incurred severe delay.
-
Security guard dies after iron gate crashes in Noida housing society
Noida: A security guard at a high-rise residential society in Sector 78 died after an iron-gate fell on him. Residents alleged negligence in the maintenance facility and blamed the builder of the housing society for the death. The incident took place on Sunday morning when the deceased, identified as Ramhit Yadav (28), was opening the sliding iron-gate of Sikka Karmic housing society. He is survived by his wife and a four-month-old son.
-
Another elderly couple resorts to ‘Gandhigiri’ to evict tenant in Greater noida
Greater Noida: Another elderly couple has begun a sit-in at Ace Aspire apartments in Greater Noida (west) to make their tenant vacate the property. SC Gupta (73) and his wife Lalithesh Gupta (72) alleged that their flat is being illegally occupied by their tenant after the rent agreement expired in March this year. The couple's son lives abroad and bought the flat in 2017. SC Gupta and his wife met the district magistrate on Monday.
-
Gautam Budh Nagar police commissionerate reshuffles officers in all 3 zones
Noida: The three zones of Gautam Budh Nagar police commissionerate — namely Noida, Central Noida and Greater Noida — will have a change of guard as the deputy commissioners of police and additional deputy commissioners of police within the commissionerate have been reshuffled in accordance with an order from police commissioner Alok Singh. Harish Chander, who was in-charge of the Central Noida zone since January 2020, will now take over as DCP of Noida zone.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics