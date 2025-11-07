Yeida to revive events at Formula One Circuit

GREATER NOIDA: Japan’s premier single-seater racing series, Super Formula, has expressed its intention to organise a race at the Buddh International Formula One circuit, said the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Thursday. The team later toured the BIC, accompanied by Yeida officials, to evaluate the track’s readiness to host a Super Formula round. (HT Photos)

A delegation from the Japan Race Promotion Corporation (JRP), which organises the championship, visited Yeida on Thursday. The group discussed the proposal and inspected the facilities at the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) in Greater Noida.

The delegation, comprising Yoshihisa Ueno (President), Takuya Hori (Technical Director), Takashi Matsui (GM, Corporate Strategy), and Genki Miura (Assistant Manager, International Sales and Marketing), met Yeida’s chief executive officer (CEO) Rakesh Kumar Singh, ACEO Nagendra Pratap Singh, and officer on special duty Shailendra Bhatia.

“The visit is a major step toward adding India to the Super Formula calendar. If the delegation finds the circuit suitable for the event, we will move ahead with detailed planning and work out the terms for hosting the championship. We want to revive the events at this BIC that is an international level kfacility in the country,” said Yeida’s CEO Singh.

Launched in 1973, Super Formula is Japan’s top open-wheel championship and is regarded as the second-fastest racing series in the world after Formula 1. The series features advanced single-seater cars built by Italian manufacturer Dallara and powered by Honda and Toyota engines. Races are currently held at Japan’s leading circuits, including Suzuka, Fuji Speedway, and Twin Ring Motegi.

Super Formula completed its 50th anniversary season in 2023, drawing international attention for its competitiveness and inclusivity. This season, 17-year-old Juju Noda became Japan’s first female driver to compete in the series. The championship has also expanded its global engagement through the SFgo digital platform, which offers live telemetry data to fans and has around 50,000 users.

If finalised, the event could mark the return of global motorsport to India after several years. The Formula 1 Indian Grand Prix, held at BIC between 2011 and 2013, was discontinued due to taxation and logistical challenges, said Yeida officials aware of the developments.

More recently, MotoGP Bharat debuted at the circuit in September 2023 but did not return the following year because of operational and financial hurdles.

“This event can help revive India’s international motorsport profile, attract sports tourism, and encourage domestic talent development,” the CEO added.