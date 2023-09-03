Yeida asks toy park entrepreneurs to develop units at the earliest

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) has asked the entrepreneurs engaged in the Toy Park project to develop all toy units at the earliest, officials said on Sunday. A total of 31 unit owners have already executed the registry of their respective plots out of 142 and started the construction work at the site. (Representative Image)

The Yeida has allotted a total of 142 plots for units, which are engaged in the manufacturing of toys for the dedicated park, being developed on 100 acres in Sector 33, near the Noida airport site at Jewar along the Yamuna Expressway.

On Saturday, Yeida chairman Anil Kumar Sagar laid the foundation stone for the construction work of toy units for the project. During the event, he asked the entrepreneurs to develop all units at the earliest and start manufacturing toys in their respective projects under the ‘Make in India’ campaign, officials said.

“We appreciate the participation of entrepreneurs, who want to develop this Toy Park that is a unique initiative by the UP government and the entrepreneurs. The UP government will continue to provide the required support in this project so that they can set up their units and start manufacturing,” said Yeida chairman.

A total of 31 unit owners have already executed the registry of their respective plots out of 142 and started the construction work at the site.

Chairman Sagar said, “The Yeida has issued a checklist of documents to remaining plot owners and they are in the process of executing the registry of their respective plots. Once they execute the registry, the authority will approve the map without any hurdle so that they can set up their units and start work on the project.”

The Yeida said that the Toy Park project has the potential to end the country’s dependency on Chinese products as the manufacturing units in the park will be able to meet market requirements.

NK Gupta, convener, the Toy Association of India, said, “As the construction work has started, some units will start operations within a year and some will try to start operations at the earliest. The toy business generates annual revenue of ₹12,000 crore in India and a major chunk of the supply comes from China, owing to cheaper rates. This Toy Park project in Yamuna Expressway, near Noida airport project site is set to provide quality products to consumers at reasonable rates.”

In a separate development, Yeida chairman on Saturday also reviewed the Moto GP preparations at Formula One Circuit in Jaypee Infratech Limited’s facility in sector 25 along Yamuna Expressway. The Moto GP event is scheduled on September 22 to 24 and the UP government sent Sagar to review the preparations at the event venue.

