Yeida’s Electronics Manufacturing Cluster gets environmental go-ahead

GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority on Tuesday said the Electronics Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) in Sector 10 of the Yeida area has obtained clearance from the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA). The environmental clearance has paved the way for the development of common industrial infrastructure for electronics manufacturing near the Noida International Airport. (HT Archive)

Talking to HT, Shailendra Bhatia, additional chief executive officer (ADCEO) of Yeida, said, “The environmental clearance has paved the way for the development of common industrial infrastructure for electronics manufacturing near the Noida International Airport.

He said the EMC infrastructure will be spread over 206 acres with a total construction area of 100,889 square metres. “The project includes development of industrial units, flatted factory, skill development centre, auditorium, community centre, crèche, employee hostel, commercial complex and associated common infrastructure,” the ADCEO added.

According to officials, the ₹339-crore proposed cluster is aimed at creating an integrated ecosystem for electronics manufacturing units, catering to automotive electronics such as sensors, control units and in-vehicle infotainment systems, as well as industrial electronics used in automation systems, control panels and power equipment.

It is also expected to support consumer electronics manufacturing, including products such as smartphones, televisions and home appliances, they said.

Medical electronics, including diagnostic equipment, monitoring systems and therapeutic devices, are also expected to be part of the ecosystem, officials said, adding that the project forms part of a broader effort to strengthen the region’s electronics manufacturing ecosystem.

The SEIAA has also mandated that all effluent-generating industries install zero liquid discharge systems, while domestic sewage from the cluster will be conveyed to the proposed 60 million gallons per day (MLD) common sewage treatment plant at Sector 29 through an underground sewer network, said officials.

The project will also include 60 rainwater harvesting pits, a dedicated storm water drainage network, a 30-acre Miyawaki greenbelt, among others, said officials.

Yeida has also been directed by the SEIAA to undertake corporate environment responsibility works in nearby villages, including pond rejuvenation, solar street lighting, sanitation, drinking water facilities and other community infrastructure, while submitting six-monthly compliance reports to the regulatory authorities, said officials.

Meanwhile, the EMC project, being developed under the Centre’s Modified Electronics Manufacturing Clusters (EMCs) 2.0 scheme, is intended to help position Uttar Pradesh as a major hub for electronics manufacturing.

Officials said the cluster’s location along the Yamuna Expressway, close to the airport, is expected to draw investment from electronics and allied industries, said officials.

HT’s attempts to get the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority officials response did not elicit any response.