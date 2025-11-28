Search
Yellow fever vaccination centre opens at GIMS Greater Noida

ByMaria Khan
Published on: Nov 28, 2025 09:06 am IST

The Yellow Fever vaccine is mandatory for entry into several countries, including those in Africa and South America, and must be recorded on a lifetime-validity certificate issued at the time of vaccination

GREATER NOIDA: International travellers from Greater Noida and nearby districts will no longer have to travel to Delhi for Yellow Fever vaccination, with the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) Greater Noida starting an authorised vaccination service at its main hospital campus, officials said on Thursday.

The centre, located on the fourth floor of the hospital block, has started administering the vaccine every Thursday following approval from a high-level team of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). (HT Archive)

The Yellow Fever vaccine, officials said, is mandatory for entry into several countries, including those in Africa and South America, and must be recorded on a lifetime-validity certificate issued at the time of vaccination. Travellers would be required to carry their original passport to receive the dose, officials said.

GIMS director Dr (Brig.) Rakesh Kumar Gupta said senior officials from the Union health ministry reviewed the arrangements earlier this week, emphasising the role of accessible vaccination facilities in meeting international travel norms and preventing the spread of communicable diseases across borders.

“The service is expected to benefit not just Greater Noida residents but also people from adjoining districts who previously depended on Delhi for the mandatory shot. The vaccination area has been set up with cold-chain systems, laboratory support and patient service rooms in line with the standards assessed during the ministry’s inspection,” he said.

The centre, located on the fourth floor of the hospital block, has started administering the vaccine every Thursday following approval from a high-level team of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), which inspected the facility on August 27.

Director general of health services Dr Sunita Sharma said the availability of the service at GIMS strengthens the region’s ability to meet global public health requirements, and supports safer international movement.

