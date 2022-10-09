Zomato food delivery exec, security guard exchange blows; arrested

A private security guard of a housing society in Noida and a food delivery partner associated with Zomato were arrested after they clashed on Sunday noon, police said. A video of the clash went viral on social media in which the security guard and the delivery partner can be seen exchanging blows and hitting each other with sticks amid drizzles. (Also Read | Three women booked for abusing security guard at Noida high-rise)

Ashutosh Dwivedi, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida), said that the scuffle broke between the two after the security guard, Ram Vinay Sharma, denied entry to the food delivery executive, identified as Sabi Singh, reported PTI.

“The fight broke out around 12 pm at the main gate of the Gardenia society under Sector 39 police station limits over an argument about the entry of the food delivery executive,” Dwivedi said, as quoted by PTI.

“Both of them have been taken into police custody in a preventive action under CrPC section 151 (prevention of commission of cognizable offence) and are being produced before the local magistrate,” the official added.

The duo has also been booked under CrPC sections 107 (related to maintenance of peace and public tranquillity) and 116 (magistrate's inquiry into the truth of information upon which action has been taken), officials said.

This is the latest in a string of conflicts and fights caught on camera in recent months involving private security guards of housing societies in the city. On Saturday, three women were booked for abusing and misbehaving with a security guard at a high-rise society in Noida. Police said that the suspects were under the influence of alcohol.

The women -- all aged 25 to 28 years -- entered Ajnara Homes society located at Sector 121, where two of them live in a rented accommodation.

“Since the car did not have a sticker of the housing society, the security guard objected when the suspects tried to park the car inside the premises. The three women soon got into an argument with the security guards. The argument escalated and the women allegedly hurled abuses at one of the security guards and also held him by his collar,” The additional deputy commissioner of police (Central Noida), SM Khan, said.

(With inputs from agencies)

