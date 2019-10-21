Noida police launch Operation Clean ahead of festive season

cities

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 20:27 IST

Noida: The Gautam Budh Nagar police on Monday launched the second phase of ‘Operation Clean’ ahead of the festive season and removed encroachments from outside several bank branches, ATM kiosks, and jewellery shops in Noida and Greater Noida.

The police have also arrested four suspects and recovered three knives from their possession.

Vaibhav Krishna, senior superintendent of police, Gautam Budh Nagar, said a police team conducted anti-encroachment exercises at different places. “The police team removed the encroachments between 3pm and 6pm. We conducted this exercise outside 350 bank branches, 390 ATM kiosks, 73 jewellery shops, and in 65 local markets. The team also arrested four suspects and recovered three knives and one laptop from their possession,” he said.

Krishna said that the cases of snatching and loot increase outside markets, malls, and banks during festive season. He said that the exercise is aimed at ensuring a crime-free festival season in the district. “The police team will conduct inspections of different shopping malls in Noida and Greater Noida from 7pm to 10pm on Tuesday. Similar enforcement drives will be conducted in the next few days,” he said.

SK Jain, president, Sector 18 market association, said that he received information that the police also removed vehicles from some ‘authorised’ parking lots in Sector 41.

Krishna said that police have removed only illegal encroachments. “Some people are not aware of legal and illegal parking areas and sometimes they park their vehicles at unauthorised places,” he said.

Residents have welcomed the steps taken by the city police. KK Jain, general secretary, Federation of Noida Residents Welfare Association (FONRWA), said that unauthorised parking and encroachments create problems for residents. “We support the police officials in conducting such drives in markets and sectors. This ensures residents’ safety and avoid unwanted incidents. But the Noida police have not coordinated with the residents welfare associations over this drive,” he said.

On July 1, the police launched a special drive “Operation Clean” to fix issues affecting common man in the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida. The police conducted drives against wrong side driving, drunk driving, drinking at public places, buses without valid permits, illegal autos, illegal spa centres, etc. for 15 days.

Krishna said that the second phase of Operation Clean will also continue for almost two weeks.

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 20:27 IST