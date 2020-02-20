Noida police to be trained in soft skills, spoken English

cities

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 23:23 IST

For effective interaction with city’s English-speaking residents, foreigners and students in Greater Noida colleges, and better policing, the Noida Police will train its personnel in spoken English and soft skills, said additional commissioner of police Sriparna Gongulee on Thursday.

Stating that both Hindi and English were widely spoken languages in Gautam Budh Nagar, the Addl CP said, “We want to make the police people friendly, and help Noida become a smart and safe city. Police personnel will be sensitized on how to talk to people nicely. We will also select a group of special duty officers, who are good at spoken English, and assign them on duties to interact with English-speaking residents, especially foreigners and students.”

Elaborating on steps being taken to improve security in the city, she added that Noida will soon get 800 cameras at 84 locations for surveillance and traffic challans, through the integrated traffic management system (ITMS). “We have identified the spots where these cameras will be installed. The cameras will be used to record commuters’ movement and generate e-challans for violators,” she said, adding that while some CCTVs will be stationary, others would rotate to capture the full range of movement.

As of now, CCTV cameras are installed on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, Elevated Road and near Noida Stadium, among other places.

Between January and December 2019, the Noida traffic police issued 6,99,708 tickets to violators and recovered ₹14.76 crore in fines. In 2018, the traffic department had issued 5,70,908 tickets to vehicle owners.

Gongulee said the traffic department has also identified 26 choke points in Noida and would be working in close coordination with the authority to execute road design changes. “These choke points are at different places, including DSC Road, MP 1 Road, MP 2 Road, etc. We are conducting studies to see if there are structural faults on the road. Once we analyse the report, we will take necessary corrective measures. We will also hold awareness campaigns and tighten enforcement to ease traffic,” she said.

The Addl CP said the flow of traffic is also slow on some stretches because these roads have been encroached upon by vendors. “We will write to the Noida and Greater Noida authorities to make designated vendor zones and remove all encroachments from road sides,” she said.

Currently, Gautam Budh Nagar has 3,869 police personnel—42 inspectors, 459 sub-inspectors, 972 head constables and 2,396 constables. The UP government has sanctioned additional 1,600 personnel in Gautam Budh Nagar. Of the additional sanctioned manpower, 700 police personnel have arrived in the district, Gongulee said, adding, “Manpower has increased and improved patrolling. We have also started beat policing in Bisrakh police station area and the results are satisfactory.”