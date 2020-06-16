Noida to spend Rs 88.10 crore on horticulture activities

cities

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 23:42 IST

NOIDA: The Noida Authority on Tuesday said it had awarded tenders worth R 88.10 crore for the development of various horticulture projects proposed for the financial year 2020-21 but were delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

The budget has been earmarked for 267 different works, including the development and maintenance of green spaces, including parks, green belts along roads and plantations at suitable sites, officials said.

“The move will help to make Noida green, clean and beautiful. The Rs 88.10 crore will be spent on new developmental work, maintenance of existing green areas and plantation of trees. We will carry out developmental work and maintenance of green areas in both villages and sectors so that we can make the city a better place to live in,” said Ritu Maheshwari chief executive officer of the Noida authority.

Noida is spread across 20,000 hectares on the agricultural land of 81 villages.

The authority had in April decided to complete all tender and selection-related formalities in May so that work can begin on ground in June.

The authority wants to start with horticulture because plantation of saplings and developmental work in parks in the coming rainy season will prove to be more productive, officials said.

The authority said that the money will help vendors and contractors engage daily wage workers, who were left jobless due to the nationwide lockdown imposed on March 24 to prevent the spread of Covid 19.