e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 09, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 10, 2019

Normalcy in Pimpri-Chinchwad amidst heavy police bandobast

cities Updated: Nov 09, 2019 20:27 IST
Archana Dahiwal
Archana Dahiwal
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE: There was complete normalcy in Pimpri-Chinchwad on Saturday with schools, colleges, shops and eateries open as normal and regular traffic on the road.

Elaborate police security arrangements were made in the entire city in view of the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babari Masjid land dispute case.

Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissioner Sandeep Bishnoi visited sensitive areas like Laltopinagar, Morwadi, Nehrunagar, Pimpri chowk, Kalewadi, Dapodi, Bhosari’s Chakrpani Vasahat, Kudalwadi, Rupinagar, Otascheme, Walhekarwadi and inspected the security arrangements. The police also held marches in these localities, even as officers kept a close watch on sensitive areas.

The police had appealed to citizens to pass on information about any suspicious activities around them and the police commissionerate had released helpline contact numbers (020-2735500, 020-27352600, 020-26209122, 020-26209124) for the benefit of the public at large.

EOM//archana//

top news
Temple set in stone: SC rules in favour of Ram Temple on disputed Ayodhya site
Temple set in stone: SC rules in favour of Ram Temple on disputed Ayodhya site
BJP invited to form government in Maharashtra by Governor Koshyari
BJP invited to form government in Maharashtra by Governor Koshyari
Cyclone Bulbul makes landfall in West Bengal
Cyclone Bulbul makes landfall in West Bengal
India stings Pakistan on ‘unwarranted, gratuitous comments’ on Ayodhya verdict
India stings Pakistan on ‘unwarranted, gratuitous comments’ on Ayodhya verdict
Ayodhya verdict: What it means for BJP, govt and Congress
Ayodhya verdict: What it means for BJP, govt and Congress
Ayodhya land for temple, rules SC; orders 5-acre plot for Sunni Board
Ayodhya land for temple, rules SC; orders 5-acre plot for Sunni Board
Ex-SC judge questions evidence that land belonged to Ram Lalla
Ex-SC judge questions evidence that land belonged to Ram Lalla
5 key highlights from PM Modi’s address to nation on Ayodhya verdict
5 key highlights from PM Modi’s address to nation on Ayodhya verdict
trending topics
Ayodhya verdictKartarpur Corridor OpeningNTA UGC NET Admit CardKartarpur CorridorNetflixAmitabh BachchanDeepika PadukoneBigg Boss 13

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities