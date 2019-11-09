Normalcy in Pimpri-Chinchwad amidst heavy police bandobast

cities

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 20:27 IST

PUNE: There was complete normalcy in Pimpri-Chinchwad on Saturday with schools, colleges, shops and eateries open as normal and regular traffic on the road.

Elaborate police security arrangements were made in the entire city in view of the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babari Masjid land dispute case.

Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissioner Sandeep Bishnoi visited sensitive areas like Laltopinagar, Morwadi, Nehrunagar, Pimpri chowk, Kalewadi, Dapodi, Bhosari’s Chakrpani Vasahat, Kudalwadi, Rupinagar, Otascheme, Walhekarwadi and inspected the security arrangements. The police also held marches in these localities, even as officers kept a close watch on sensitive areas.

The police had appealed to citizens to pass on information about any suspicious activities around them and the police commissionerate had released helpline contact numbers (020-2735500, 020-27352600, 020-26209122, 020-26209124) for the benefit of the public at large.

