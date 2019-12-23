e-paper
Monday, Dec 23, 2019
No respite from chill, fog in days to come

No respite from chill, fog in days to come

cities Updated: Dec 23, 2019 22:08 IST
HT Correspondent
LUCKNOW There will be no respite from cold weather and fog in days to come.

The Met department has forecast cold day conditions and rain/thundershowers at isolated places in the state. The maximum and minimum temperatures would hover around 19 and 7 degrees Celsius respectively, said Met director JP Gupta.

According to the weatherman, moderate to dense fog is likely in the morning but the sky will remain clear later on Tuesday.

The state capital recorded a maximum temperature of 17.3°C (six degrees below normal) and a minimum of 7.2°C. Fursatganj was the coldest in the state with minimum temperature dropping to 5.6 degrees, followed by Churk 6.5, Fatehgarh 6.6, Jhansi 8.2 and Meerut 7.5 degrees.

The severe cold spell, which impacted the entire northern region last week, is likely to continue in the coming week with “cold wave” conditions predicted to set in over Delhi and neighbouring states after Christmas, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

A cold day is considered when the maximum temperature or day temperature falls under a certain threshold while a cold wave is considered when the minimum or night temperature falls. The coming days could see both, he said.

FLIGHTS AFFECTED

Meanwhile, air traffic was hit on Monday due to inclement weather in north Indian cities. In Lucknow, more than 12 flights were affected due to extreme weather conditions at different airports.

A Jammu-bound Indigo aircraft had to return from the runway due to poor visibility in Jammu. The flight scheduled for Jammu at 9am took off at 11am.

The Indigo flight from Bengaluru to Lucknow was diverted to Bhopal. Scheduled to arrive at Lucknow airport at 9 am, it landed after 1.45 pm, said officials.

Similarly, a Bengaluru-Lucknow GOAir flight was diverted to Nagpur.

In all, operations of 12 flights coming and going from Lucknow were delayed.

