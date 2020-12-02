North MCD plans to allow open-air dining at restaurants

cities

New Delhi: In a bid to boost its revenue, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation has decided to allow open-air dining at restaurants in its jurisdiction in tune with a similar policy passed by its south Delhi counterpart in September-October this year. .

A proposal approved by the civic body’s standing committee now needs a nod from the House.

The draft policy says open-air dining would be allowed only at those restaurants where the open areas or terraces are privately owned, which means there should be no encroachments on public land or footpaths.

A senior official of the north corporation said the proposal was mooted after representatives of the National Restaurants Association of India (NRAI) had in September requested it to allow open-air dining at restaurants.

“The policy to allow open-air dining at restaurants was passed in a standing committee meeting last month. We will send it to the house meeting of the municipality for a final nod later this month. The draft policy is similar to the one passed by SDMC, so most terms and conditions are likely to remain same,” the official said.

The draft policy approved by the north corporation said barbecue or cooking of food will not be allowed in the open area and it will be limited to only serving food. The policy said liquor will be permitted only at licensed terraces or other open spaces available with restaurants.

“To serve liquor, restaurant owners will have to install view cutters and high parapet grilles (at least 1.5 metre high) so passerby do not face inconvenience. The open space should not have a direct opening to the main road,” the policy proposal read.

Jai Prakash, mayor north corporation, said restaurant owners will have to produce a structural safety certificate, procure a NOC from the fire department and pay a licence fee to the civic body to avail of the benefit.

“The fee is likely to remain the same as the policy approved by SDMC. Such innovative moves are required to boost revenue, especially when the civic body is undergoing a severe financial crisis,” Prakash said.

The licence fee will be Rs 100 per square feet for normal restaurants and Rs 200 per square feet for star rated (4-star and above) dining restaurants and hotels.

The draft policy also says light music can be played but should not be beyond permissible decibel levels.

Sandeep Anand Goyle, member managing committee of NRAI, said that the decision would benefit the industry and help the cash-strapped civic body to generate more revenue.

“There are many restaurants with open space available in areas such as Civil Lines, Kamla Nagar, Rohini, Karol Bagh among others. Such a practice is already in place in many cities. SDMC had already approved this policy and now we hope other municipalities such as NDMC and EDMC will allow open-air dining facility,” Goyle said.