North MCD unveils new property tax interface on its portal

cities

Updated: May 13, 2020 22:33 IST

New Delhi: The North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Wednesday unveiled a new interface on its portal for citizens to file their property taxes.

This new section (https://mcdonline.nic.in/citizenndmc/web/citizen/info) is user-friendly and is aimed at getting more residents to file their taxes online at a time when people can’t step out due to the lockdown, officials said.

Property tax is the largest source of revenue for the corporations followed by toll tax, parking, advertisement and renting out community halls.

In the last financial year (2019-20), the north corporation earned Rs. 1,118 crore in property tax, which was almost 45% of its total income of Rs. 2,485 crore. Officials said 4.68 lakh houses have already been enrolled in the UPIC (Unique Property Identification Card) system and brought under the tax net.

“We have estimated our lost property tax this year, attributable to Covid, to about Rs. 180 crore. In fact, the largest amount of property tax comes to us at the end of the year as a lot of people wait for March, but this time the lockdown coincided with that,” said north corporation commissioner, Varsha Joshi.

Naina Soin Kapil, additional commissioner (revenue) with the corporation, their earlier portal was handled by a private company, whose contract with us ended in December 2019. “Now, our website is designed and operated by a government agency, National Informatics Centre (NIC). The entire data is now cloud-based and hosted at NIC’s Bhubaneswar data centre with back-up in Pune. So we are 100% data secure,” she said.

“We have incorporated several new user-friendly features. For example, visitors can now file their property tax dues for the previous years as well, while on the earlier website, you could do it only for the current year. They can see their entire payment history over the years on the new portal,” she said.

The north corporation has suspended all submissions through cheques and cash.

“We are creating provisions for each resident under our geographical jurisdiction to be able to create his or her own unique log-in through his or her Unique Property Identification Card (UPIC) and uploading details of their payments not just regarding property tax but various licences as well. So this will become a one-stop centre for all such details a resident is looking for,” Naina said.

“Besides, we will keep updating revisions in property rates on the portals for people to be able to calculate their dues correctly,” she said.