‘Not delivered’ DLs can now be had from RTO/ARTO office

  Updated: Oct 07, 2019 20:12 IST
LUCKNOW: Now, people whose driving licence (DL) is not delivered to their home address after it is dispatched from transport commissioner’s office (headquarters) will not have to make rounds of the transport department headquarters here to find out the status or collect the same.

“They can collect their DL from their nearest regional or assistant regional transport (RTO/ARTO) office,” sources said.

The transport department is soon going to make amendments to the rules in this regard, considering the inconvenience being caused to the applicants.

“The transport department is planning to put in place a new system wherein the delivery of a DL will be available at the concerning RTO/ARTO office after it is not delivered to an applicant’s given address for any reason,” the sources said.

Under the new system, introduced from April 2019, applicants appear at the local RTO/ARTO offices for a written test etc but the DLs are dispatched to them centrally from the transport commissioner’s office. But sometimes the delivery of DL fails due to incorrect address or for some other reason after which such DLs come back to the headquarters.

The applicants who do not get their DLs have to make rounds of the transport headquarters to get the DLs that were delivered to their address but were returned.

“Since April 2019, more than 20,000 DLs have returned to the headquarters after they were not delivered to the address mentioned in the applications,” sources disclosed, adding that “more than 10 lakh DLs have been dispatched from the headquarters to different cities and villages since April.”

The department, according to sources, is working on a new system under which applicants can track online the status of their application for a new DL. “Not only this, discussions are also on for holding online test for learners’ DL so that applicants do not have to come to the RTO/ARTO office for taking the test,” the sources said.

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 20:12 IST

