‘Not happy with my life’: Youth hangs himself in Mohali

cities

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 01:01 IST

A 27-year-old man hanged himself after leaving behind a message bidding goodbye to his friends at his paying guest accommodation in Sector 71 on Monday night.

The deceased, identified as Shamsher Dass, hailed from Punjab’s Mandi Gobindgarh.

“I am not happy with my life and do not want to live anymore. No one is responsible for my death, and thus my relatives and family should not be harassed,” he wrote in the suicide note recovered by the police.

Shamsher worked for a private company in Mohali. He was alone in the room when he took the extreme friends, while his roommates were away for dinner, police said.

Before hanging himself, Shamsher around 8pm sent a Whatsapp text message to his roommate, Amrit, saying “Alvida...yeh mera last msg hai. Main ab ke ba nahi milonmga (Goodbye, this is my last message. I won’t meet you hereafter).”

Police said Shamsher then placed a chair on the bed to hang himself from the ceiling fan.

After reading the message, his friends rushed back home, and lowered Shamsher, before rushing him to private hospital in Phase 8, Mohali, where he was declared brought dead.

The body was handed over to the family after autopsy at the civil hospital in Phase 6, Mohali. Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure Code.