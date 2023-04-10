‘Not ready to be a friend..’: Stalin moves resolution against TN Governor

With the DMK government moving a fresh resolution against Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi for allegedly not clearing Bills passed by the State Assembly, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday said the Governor is functioning against the welfare of the people. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin.(ANI )

Read here: Row over Tamil Nadu governor’s remarks on Sterlite protests

Speaking in the State Assembly, Stalin said, "This is the second resolution I am bringing against Governor. The Sarkaria Commission had said that Governor should be a detached figure. Dr Ambedkar has said that Governor should not intervene within the authority of the State Government. Several Supreme Court orders have said that the Governor should be a guide. But our Governor is not ready to be a friend of the people."

Tamil Nadu Minister Durai Murugan on Monday moved a resolution in the State Assembly urging the central government and President Droupadi Murmu to immediately issue appropriate instructions to the Tamil Nadu Governor to give assent to the Bills passed by the Assembly within a specific period of time.

The DMK chief Stalin alleged that Tamil Nadu Governor criticised the Bill on the public platform and is standing against the welfare of the people.

"He spoke about the Bills passed in favour of Tamil Nadu people in the public platform, especially when the PM comes to Chennai or when I go to Delhi. He refuses to give assent online gambling ban bill and says that the Bill withheld is flat. As per Constitution, if a Bill is returned, once passed and sent back, Governor should give assent. Giving the authority of signing to a nominated person while the law is passed by the Legislative Assembly must be pondered," Stalin said.

The Chief Minister alleged that Governor Ravi was giving false information regarding bills.

"We are only criticising the Governor's actions. We will not be quiet if the hindrance is caused to Assembly proceedings. Governor is withholding the Bill as per his wish and giving false information. We do not bring a Bill to appease anyone. NEET Bill and ban on online gambling Bill were passed after several levels of consideration and committees," added Stalin.

DMK and its alliance partners voted in favour of the resolution passed by Durai Murugan.

However, AIADMK MLAs stage a walkout from the Assembly alleging that they were not given time to speak in the House.

"This august House records with deep regret the action of the Governor of Tamil Nadu in indefinitely withholding many Bills without giving permission, passed by the Legislative Assembly of Tamil Nadu - on the basis of its sovereignty and the legislative responsibilities enshrined in the Constitution of India - thereby functioning against the welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu," the Resolution read.

Moreover, the Resolution said the controversial comments made by the Governor in the public forum about the Bills passed by the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly and sent for assent, are not in accordance with the office he holds, the oath he took and the interest of the State Administration.

The DMK government said Governor Ravi's comments are against the Constitution and the established conventions being followed, and belittling the dignity of this House and undermining the supremacy of the Legislature in a Parliamentary democracy.

In the Resolution, the Stalin government urged the central government and the President to prescribe a specific time limit to the respective Governors to give assent to the Bills passed by the Legislatures, which are the voice of the people of the State.

"In order to establish the legislative power of the Legislative Assembly of Tamil Nadu and refrain Governor from continuing to act against the interests of the people of Tamil Nadu and thereby tarnishing the principles of democracy and the sovereignty of this august Legislative Assembly, this august House unanimously insists that the Union Government and the President should immediately issue appropriate instructions to the Governor to assent to the Bills passed by this Assembly within a specific period," it added.

Earlier this month, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, while interacting with the civil services aspirants, explained the role of the Governor in the Constitution and said that he has the option to give assent or withhold the Bill passed by the Assembly, and added that the latter means the "Bill is dead". The Governor said that "withholding" is a "decent language" used for the Bill to get rejected.

Ravi said that the responsibility of the Governor is defined by the Constitution which is to protect the Constitution.

He also said that the Governor looks into the Bill if it does not "transgress the Constitutional limit" and the state government does not "exceed its competence".

Last month, CM Stalin slammed Governor Ravi after it returned the online gambling prohibition Bill four months after the State legislature passed it.

Read here: DMK-led alliance to hold stir against Guv

Meanwhile, several posters against Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi asking him to 'get out' were spotted across Chennai on Saturday following his "Bill is dead" remark.

Chief Minister Stalin slammed the Governor and alleged that he "escaped" from his duties and did not give assent to 14 bills."