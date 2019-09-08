Notorious gangster, aide arrested for drug peddling

cities

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 22:27 IST

The special task force’s (STF’s) Ludhiana unit has arrested a gangster and his accomplice for drug peddling and recovered 500gm heroin from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Jatinder Kumar Chintu, 32, a resident of Kakowal Road’s Mohalla New Basant Nagar and his accomplice Shiv Kumar, 31, of Gagandeep Colony.

Chintu was convicted in a murder case more than a decade ago. He came out of the jail in 2017 after serving imprisonment for 12 years. Chintu is also facing trials in at least 12 cases of murder, attempt to murder, robberies and assault. After coming out of the jail, he indulged in drug peddling.

Ludhiana STF in-charge inspector Harbans Singh said they arrested the accused during a special checking in Kakowal Road area late on Saturday.

“Chintu and Shiv were travelling in a Maruti Suzuki Zen when they were stopped at the checkpoint. Upon frisking, 500gm heroin was recovered from their possession,” he added.

The inspector said Chintu was a notorious criminal. “He has rivalry with other gangsters, including Mohini, with whom he had indulged in gang wars several times,” he added.

“Both Jatinder and Shiv are drug addicts. Shiv was a factory worker before he came in contact with Chintu a year ago. Shiv had no criminal background,” the inspector further said.

“The accused have confessed that they used to procure heroin from different areas of Amritsar, Jammu and Delhi to sell it among the addicts,” he added.

A case under Sections 21, 27-A, 29, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the accused at STF’s Mohali station.

“We are expecting to obtain more important information from the accused during questioning,” the STF in-charge said.

First Published: Sep 08, 2019 22:26 IST