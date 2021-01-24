Notorious interstate contract killer Dhanji Pandey arrested in Bihar
- Successfully dodging three states’ police and continued involvement in murder, loot and extortion cases, made his name synonymous with terror for the people living in his area of operation.
Notorious interstate contract killer Dhanji Pandey alias Dhananjay Pandey was arrested by Bihar police from his native Karup village under Kargahar police station area of Rohtas district on Saturday night.
Pandey was wanted in more than 15 cases of murder, loot, attack and extortion in bordering districts of Bihar, Jharkand and Uttar Pradesh. He was infamous for his cold-blooded approach and for not missing his targets of contract killing, often done in broad daylight, police said.
Successfully dodging three states’ police and continued involvement in murder, loot and extortion cases, made his name synonymous with terror for the people living in his area of operation. Courts in Rohtas and Kaimur had issued warrants of attachments against the criminal in seven cases, police said.
He had committed last murder in Rohtas district in 2017 when he shot dead businessman Jhunni Lal Chaudhary in Kargahar market.
On a tip off that Pandey was to arrive at his native village to participate in a family function, a police team led by Kargahar SHO, Sushant Kumar Mandal, raided his house and arrested him in the night, superintendent of police, Ashish Bharti said.
Also Read: Men from Bihar nabbed, illegal firearms factory busted in poll bound West Bengal
Rohtas police had contacted their UP and Jharkhand counterparts for information on Pandey’s criminal antecedents and senior police and intelligence officers were interrogating him for information about his associates and white collared people who were providing him shelter and support in the three states, Bharti said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Notorious interstate contract killer Dhanji Pandey arrested in Bihar
- Successfully dodging three states’ police and continued involvement in murder, loot and extortion cases, made his name synonymous with terror for the people living in his area of operation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers protest: AAP ups ante, quotes RTI document to slam Amarinder Singh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Men from Bihar nabbed, illegal firearms factory busted in poll bound West Bengal
- The police have started a manhunt for the person who was funding the operation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Republic Day tractor rally from Rajasthan to feature tableaus from states
- A prominent farmer leader said they will display tableaus of around 14 states in the tractor parade and around 2000 vehicles, including tractors, will participate in the rally on the Republic Day.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Around 60 paramedical staff of Delhi prisons department inoculated for Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers prep for Republic Day tractor rally; no clarity yet on police permission
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP becomes 1st state to have 2 airstrips for landing, take-off of fighter planes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 detained for shouting Pakistan Zindabad slogans hours before R-Day
- A PCR call was received at around 1 am at Tughlaq Road police station reporting that some people were shouting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans near Khan Market metro station
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka govt withdraws order to consider airport staff as frontline workers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Illegal mining should be stopped across Karnataka, says Yediyurappa
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai added less than 3000 cases of Covid-19 this week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Expelled AIADMK leader Sasikala is stable, says hospital
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Eight Bihar cops injured in attack by men involved in illicit liquor trade
- At least two police vehicles were damaged in the incident which took place around 7pm on Saturday in the West Champaran district.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
20-year-old Shrishti Goswami is Uttarakhand CM for a day, a la Nayak
- Goswami wants to give her inputs on the agriculture sector to the state government while she is holds the chief minister's post.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi reported 1,310 Covid-19 cases in 6 days, caseload over 6.33 lakh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox