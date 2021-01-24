IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Notorious interstate contract killer Dhanji Pandey arrested in Bihar
Pandey was wanted by the police of three states of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand(Shutterstock / Representative Photo)
Pandey was wanted by the police of three states of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand(Shutterstock / Representative Photo)
cities

Notorious interstate contract killer Dhanji Pandey arrested in Bihar

  • Successfully dodging three states’ police and continued involvement in murder, loot and extortion cases, made his name synonymous with terror for the people living in his area of operation.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Sasaram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 04:04 PM IST

Notorious interstate contract killer Dhanji Pandey alias Dhananjay Pandey was arrested by Bihar police from his native Karup village under Kargahar police station area of Rohtas district on Saturday night.

Pandey was wanted in more than 15 cases of murder, loot, attack and extortion in bordering districts of Bihar, Jharkand and Uttar Pradesh. He was infamous for his cold-blooded approach and for not missing his targets of contract killing, often done in broad daylight, police said.

Successfully dodging three states’ police and continued involvement in murder, loot and extortion cases, made his name synonymous with terror for the people living in his area of operation. Courts in Rohtas and Kaimur had issued warrants of attachments against the criminal in seven cases, police said.

He had committed last murder in Rohtas district in 2017 when he shot dead businessman Jhunni Lal Chaudhary in Kargahar market.

On a tip off that Pandey was to arrive at his native village to participate in a family function, a police team led by Kargahar SHO, Sushant Kumar Mandal, raided his house and arrested him in the night, superintendent of police, Ashish Bharti said.

Also Read: Men from Bihar nabbed, illegal firearms factory busted in poll bound West Bengal

Rohtas police had contacted their UP and Jharkhand counterparts for information on Pandey’s criminal antecedents and senior police and intelligence officers were interrogating him for information about his associates and white collared people who were providing him shelter and support in the three states, Bharti said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bihar crime gangster arrested
app
Close
e-paper
Pandey was wanted by the police of three states of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand(Shutterstock / Representative Photo)
Pandey was wanted by the police of three states of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand(Shutterstock / Representative Photo)
cities

Notorious interstate contract killer Dhanji Pandey arrested in Bihar

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Sasaram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 04:04 PM IST
  • Successfully dodging three states’ police and continued involvement in murder, loot and extortion cases, made his name synonymous with terror for the people living in his area of operation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Since the beginning of farmers' 'Dilli Chalo' protests, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Amarinder Singh have engaged in a bitter war of words.
Since the beginning of farmers' 'Dilli Chalo' protests, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Amarinder Singh have engaged in a bitter war of words.
india news

Farmers protest: AAP ups ante, quotes RTI document to slam Amarinder Singh

Written by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 03:56 PM IST
The party on Sunday produced RTI documents claiming Punjab CM Amarinder Singh was part of a high-powered committee of chief ministers for 'Transformation of Indian Agriculture'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police say use of illegal firearms in criminal cases are common because of their easy availability.(HT File Photo)
Police say use of illegal firearms in criminal cases are common because of their easy availability.(HT File Photo)
kolkata news

Men from Bihar nabbed, illegal firearms factory busted in poll bound West Bengal

By HT Correspondent, Berhampore
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 03:50 PM IST
  • The police have started a manhunt for the person who was funding the operation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A group of farmers from Rajasthan will march to Delhi in their vehicles including tractors on the Republic Day, said a farmer leader.(Reuters/Representational picture)
A group of farmers from Rajasthan will march to Delhi in their vehicles including tractors on the Republic Day, said a farmer leader.(Reuters/Representational picture)
jaipur news

Republic Day tractor rally from Rajasthan to feature tableaus from states

By Sachin Saini | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 03:17 PM IST
  • A prominent farmer leader said they will display tableaus of around 14 states in the tractor parade and around 2000 vehicles, including tractors, will participate in the rally on the Republic Day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The department had asked around 3,600 staff members, including security personnel, to enroll themselves for receiving the coronavirus vaccine shots.(Reuters)
The department had asked around 3,600 staff members, including security personnel, to enroll themselves for receiving the coronavirus vaccine shots.(Reuters)
delhi news

Around 60 paramedical staff of Delhi prisons department inoculated for Covid-19

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 03:10 PM IST
"The vaccination will help boost the morale of the jail officials and security forces personnel, who were at a high risk of catching the virus due to the nature of their job," Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers set to participate in a tractor rally to protest against the newly passed farm laws, in New Delhi. (Reuters File Photo )
Farmers set to participate in a tractor rally to protest against the newly passed farm laws, in New Delhi. (Reuters File Photo )
india news

Farmers prep for Republic Day tractor rally; no clarity yet on police permission

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 02:59 PM IST
On Saturday, a police official familiar with the developments had said that the approval for farmers' tractor rally was given in principle for now.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Notably, Uttar Pradesh has become the first state in the country with two airstrips on expressways.(ANI)
Notably, Uttar Pradesh has become the first state in the country with two airstrips on expressways.(ANI)
lucknow news

UP becomes 1st state to have 2 airstrips for landing, take-off of fighter planes

ANI, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 02:47 PM IST
The Hindon and Agra airbases of the Indian Air Force will be able to use the runway of all three expressways if needed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police was alerted by passersby who saw two men shouting slogans near Khan Market.(AP File Photo/Representational)
Police was alerted by passersby who saw two men shouting slogans near Khan Market.(AP File Photo/Representational)
delhi news

2 detained for shouting Pakistan Zindabad slogans hours before R-Day

By Anvit Srivastava, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 02:25 PM IST
  • A PCR call was received at around 1 am at Tughlaq Road police station reporting that some people were shouting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans near Khan Market metro station
READ FULL STORY
Close
A healthcare worker draws a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from a vial at a free drive-through coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine clinic for people 70 and older and their spouse or partner, run by the Jamestown S'Klallam Tribe in Sequim, Washington, U.S. January 23, 2021. The tribe, which is sharing its excess vaccines with Sequim residents, was able to begin the first-come, first-served site earlier than other locations in the state due to its tribal sovereignty. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(REUTERS)
A healthcare worker draws a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from a vial at a free drive-through coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine clinic for people 70 and older and their spouse or partner, run by the Jamestown S'Klallam Tribe in Sequim, Washington, U.S. January 23, 2021. The tribe, which is sharing its excess vaccines with Sequim residents, was able to begin the first-come, first-served site earlier than other locations in the state due to its tribal sovereignty. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(REUTERS)
bengaluru news

Karnataka govt withdraws order to consider airport staff as frontline workers

ANI, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 02:24 PM IST
In an earlier circular dated January 22, the state government said that staff members of all airports will be considered as the frontline workers and will thus be eligible for the vaccination.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The CM on Sunday said that he's statement was misquoted and mentioned that he had not said that he would legalise the illegal quarries.(ANI)
The CM on Sunday said that he's statement was misquoted and mentioned that he had not said that he would legalise the illegal quarries.(ANI)
bengaluru news

Illegal mining should be stopped across Karnataka, says Yediyurappa

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 01:55 PM IST
Yediyurappa's made the comment after his earlier statement asking unauthorised miners to apply for regularisation triggered a major political slugfest.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Covid-19 vaccine shot being administered at Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
A Covid-19 vaccine shot being administered at Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Mumbai added less than 3000 cases of Covid-19 this week

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 01:26 PM IST
On January 23, there were 305,571 cases of Covid-19 and the death toll in the city was 11,297.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bengaluru: Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala being taken to Victoria hospital for a scan from Bowring hospital after her health deteriorated in the Parappana Agrahara Prison, in Bengaluru, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)(PTI01_21_2021_000085B)(PTI)
Bengaluru: Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala being taken to Victoria hospital for a scan from Bowring hospital after her health deteriorated in the Parappana Agrahara Prison, in Bengaluru, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)(PTI01_21_2021_000085B)(PTI)
bengaluru news

Expelled AIADMK leader Sasikala is stable, says hospital

PTI, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 01:18 PM IST
The symptoms have reduced and she is now stable, authorities at Victoria Hospital where Sasikala is being treated said on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police party was attacked when it was conducting a raid to seize illicit liquor(Sanjeev Kumar/HT Photo/Representative)
Police party was attacked when it was conducting a raid to seize illicit liquor(Sanjeev Kumar/HT Photo/Representative)
patna news

Eight Bihar cops injured in attack by men involved in illicit liquor trade

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Bettiah
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 01:04 PM IST
  • At least two police vehicles were damaged in the incident which took place around 7pm on Saturday in the West Champaran district.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shrishti Goswami has been given the honour to be Uttarakhand's chief minister for a day.(HT Photo)
Shrishti Goswami has been given the honour to be Uttarakhand's chief minister for a day.(HT Photo)
dehradun news

20-year-old Shrishti Goswami is Uttarakhand CM for a day, a la Nayak

By Kalyan Das | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Dehradun
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 12:32 PM IST
  • Goswami wants to give her inputs on the agriculture sector to the state government while she is holds the chief minister's post.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medical worker (R) inoculates a medical staff with a Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at the Manipal Hospital, in New Delhi on January 19, 2021. (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP)(AFP)
A medical worker (R) inoculates a medical staff with a Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at the Manipal Hospital, in New Delhi on January 19, 2021. (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP)(AFP)
india news

Delhi reported 1,310 Covid-19 cases in 6 days, caseload over 6.33 lakh

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 11:35 AM IST
On Monday, the number of daily Covid-19 cases was at 161 which was the lowest in nearly nine months. It spiked a little on Friday when the national capital recorded 266 infections in 24 hours.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP