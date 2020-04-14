e-paper
Now, a ‘leopard sighting’ in Mohali’s Phase 9

In the past 4 days, people called to report the movement of the big cat in Phase 8 and Yadvindra Public School in Sector 51

cities Updated: Apr 14, 2020 00:26 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The wildlife teams have installed three cages and two cameras in the areas in Mohali, but have found nothing so far,(HT photo)
         

Wildlife teams from Ropar and Chhatbir zoo carried out a search operation in Phase 8, after the police control room received a call reporting a leopard spotting in the area, on Monday.

The first call was received four days ago informing them about the movement of a leopard near the nallah behind Amb Sahib Gurdwara in Phase 8, which has now been converted into a nature park. On Sunday night, the PCR received a call reporting similar movement near Yadavindra Public School in Sector 51.

The wildlife teams have installed three cages and two cage cameras in the area and used drones for screening, but so far, nothing has been found.

District forest officer of Ropar, Monica Yadav, said “We have not found pug marks so far. Four forest staffers have been deputed along with police officers in the area. A rescue team from Chhatbir Zoo is on alert and we are coordinating with Chandigarh forest officials as well.”

