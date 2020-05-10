Now, bookstores, small shops to remain open in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: May 10, 2020 00:10 IST

Now, bookstores and small shops will remain open in the district as told by police commissioner Rakeh Agrawal in a Facebook live session, during which he interacted with the locals and answered their queries.

Agrawal said that the police and the Ludhiana administration have together taken the decision to allow bookshops and other small shops in rural areas to open.

“The shopping malls in rural areas however cannot be opened yet. In the city, shops in gated colonies can now operate,” he said while adding, “In markets, shops selling essential commodities can be opened from 7am to 3pm, after which the owners can deliver the items at people’s homes.”

The police chief said that people can walk to the shops to purchase things, but they are not allowed to take their vehicles without a pass. He further said that the shopkeepers will be held responsible for maintaining social distancing among the customers. “The sweet shops in the district can also operate, but the owners will have to take orders online and also ensure door-to-door delivery of products,” he added.

Meanwhile, a Facebook user told the police chief that some people were duping labourers on the pretext of enrolling their names in the list of people being sent to their native places by the government. On this, Agrawal said that police will take action against such offenders.

“The government has made arrangements for sending migrant labourers to their native places in trains. Around 11 lakh labourers have applied so far of which 7 lakh are from Ludhiana itself,” said the police commissioner.

“Those who can arrange private buses to reach their villages can take permission from police,” he added.

Agrawal further said that the industries are allowed to operate under certain conditions. “Construction and agriculture related work required no permission if the labour was acquired from the village. In case of acquiring labour from city, people could contact the sub divisional magistrate for passes,” he added.

Replying to a query regarding attending marriage functions, the police chief said that only five persons are allowed to attend the same.