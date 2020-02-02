Now, cops to use social media to check illegal lottery trade in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Feb 02, 2020 22:42 IST

Using social media as a tool, the police are set to come down heavily on illegal lottery business in the city. The move comes three months after the cops had launched a crackdown on sale of illegal lotteries, prompting arrest of 95 persons.

The police are now seeking residents’ help in acting tough against illegal lottery sellers. On Sunday, social media users were prompt enough in suggesting areas where the police may locate those selling illegal lotteries. The areas suggested by them include Shimlapuri, Dhuri Lines, Daresi, Giaspura, Daba road, Neechi Mangli, Kohara road, Luxmi Cinema road, Haibowal, area near inter-state bus terminus and Nikka Mal Chowk in Old City area.

The police had come down heavily on the illegal lottery business and arrested 95 people under the Gambling Act in November 2019. The police had also shut their shops after which, they started operating from their houses.

The police had arrested seven people on November 8, last year, for operating illegal lottery business from their houses again. The illegal lottery businesses flourishing in Ludhiana are causing the revenue loss of about ₹7 crore to the government with their proprietors running a parallel lottery system.

According to police, the accused involved in illegal lottery business have established their own network and are still issuing hand-written tickets to their customers. The sources said that the government gets 30% as tax from lottery — including GST and sales tax. In the city, the daily lottery trade goes up to ₹25 crore of which, government earns ₹7 crore as revenue. With the illegal practice in place, the daily sale of government lottery tickets has also gone down to ₹2.5 crore.

Rakesh Agrawal said that the police have inputs that some people are running the racket from their homes or from their shops in odd hours.The police are now seeking help of residents to arrest them.