e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 02, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Now, cops to use social media to check illegal lottery trade in Ludhiana

Now, cops to use social media to check illegal lottery trade in Ludhiana

The police had come down heavily on the illegal lottery business and arrested 95 people under the Gambling Act in November 2019. The police had also shut their shops after which, they started operating from their houses

cities Updated: Feb 02, 2020 22:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Using social media as a tool, the police are set to come down heavily on illegal lottery business in the city. The move comes three months after the cops had launched a crackdown on sale of illegal lotteries, prompting arrest of 95 persons.

The police are now seeking residents’ help in acting tough against illegal lottery sellers. On Sunday, social media users were prompt enough in suggesting areas where the police may locate those selling illegal lotteries. The areas suggested by them include Shimlapuri, Dhuri Lines, Daresi, Giaspura, Daba road, Neechi Mangli, Kohara road, Luxmi Cinema road, Haibowal, area near inter-state bus terminus and Nikka Mal Chowk in Old City area.

The police had come down heavily on the illegal lottery business and arrested 95 people under the Gambling Act in November 2019. The police had also shut their shops after which, they started operating from their houses.

The police had arrested seven people on November 8, last year, for operating illegal lottery business from their houses again. The illegal lottery businesses flourishing in Ludhiana are causing the revenue loss of about ₹7 crore to the government with their proprietors running a parallel lottery system.

According to police, the accused involved in illegal lottery business have established their own network and are still issuing hand-written tickets to their customers. The sources said that the government gets 30% as tax from lottery — including GST and sales tax. In the city, the daily lottery trade goes up to ₹25 crore of which, government earns ₹7 crore as revenue. With the illegal practice in place, the daily sale of government lottery tickets has also gone down to ₹2.5 crore.

Rakesh Agrawal said that the police have inputs that some people are running the racket from their homes or from their shops in odd hours.The police are now seeking help of residents to arrest them.

tags
top news
‘Happy to share’: Stalin hires Team Prashant Kishor for Tamil Nadu polls
‘Happy to share’: Stalin hires Team Prashant Kishor for Tamil Nadu polls
Man shot dead by London police after he goes on a stabbing spree
Man shot dead by London police after he goes on a stabbing spree
‘Global income of NRIs in India will not be taxed,’ says Nirmala Sitharaman
‘Global income of NRIs in India will not be taxed,’ says Nirmala Sitharaman
Doctor who treated first 7 Coronavirus patients in Wuhan now a hero in China
Doctor who treated first 7 Coronavirus patients in Wuhan now a hero in China
Woman locked up by lover in office for insisting on marriage
Woman locked up by lover in office for insisting on marriage
Jasprit Bumrah breaks the world record of maiden overs in T20Is
Jasprit Bumrah breaks the world record of maiden overs in T20Is
Second case of Coronavirus reported in Kerala, state on high alert
Second case of Coronavirus reported in Kerala, state on high alert
‘Affront to state rights’: Kerala Finance Minister slams lower tax share
‘Affront to state rights’: Kerala Finance Minister slams lower tax share
trending topics
Union Budget 2020 liveNirmala SitharamanBudget 2020Budget Focus AreasJanuary GST collectionGDP growthDU Result 2019Coronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities