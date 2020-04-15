Now, DMCH gets virus testing facility

cities

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 01:42 IST

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has given its nod to the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMC&H), Ludhiana, to carrying out COVID-19 tests.

Earlier, the samples from the city had to be sent to Government Medical College, Patiala, for testing. Christian Medical College and Hospital is also expected to get the facility soon.

The state earlier had only three other testing facilities, which include Government Medical College, Amritsar, Government Medical College, Patiala, and Guru Gobind Singh Medical University, Faridkot.