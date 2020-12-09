Now, get bus passes online in Delhi

cities

New Delhi: Regular bus travellers can now get passes online, transport minister Kailash Gahlot said on Wednesday.

The minister on Wednesday inaugurated an online digital delivery of DTC bus e-Pass facility, which will be applicable to both DTC and cluster buses. Commuters can apply at www.dtcpass.delhi.gov.in.

The applicant can fill-up his/her credentials such as name, father’s name, and date of birth, and upload the photo on the portal and pay through debit, credit card, net banking and BHIM UPI. The general bus pass will be available for download immediately after submitting the application, while the concessional pass will be delivered within the next working day, at the registered mobile number and email ID of the applicant, after verification.

An SMS and an email will be sent to the applicant for confirmation of payment and dispatch detail. For the cancellation of DTC bus pass, the applicant will have to return the original bus pass at any of the DTC Pass Section.The refund amount will be credited directly to the applicant’s bank account, the government said in a statement.

“As a first hand user of this service today, I can assure the citizens of Delhi that this is the next huge step in the smart, cashless and contactless transport revolution Delhi is currently undergoing. With the implementation of this online bus e-Pass facility, regular commuters can now avail of a pass without standing in long queues at depots, which is of great significance at the time of a pandemic like this,” Gahlot said.

Passengers can avail passes for BPL/APL, differently abled citizens, senior citizens, student passes, other special categories such as freedom fighters, war widows, sportsmen, press etc. among others, he said.