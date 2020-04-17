e-paper
Now, Ludhiana residents can order essentials from police canteen

The order can only be placed through food delivery apps, such as Zomato and Swiggy; locals cannot visit the canteen

cities Updated: Apr 17, 2020 21:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The canteen at police lines is selling 5kg packs of potatoes and 3kg packs of onions at wholesale price for the general public.
The canteen at police lines is selling 5kg packs of potatoes and 3kg packs of onions at wholesale price for the general public.(Representative photo)
         

The city police have allowed online delivery of essential items from police canteen to ensure that the city residents have access to grocery, vegetables and fruits at affordable price amid the lockdown. The residents can only place online orders from the canteen at police lines through food delivery applications, such as Zomato and Swiggy.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, headquarters) Deepak Pareek said the police were buying quality potatoes and onions from wholesale market. “The canteen is selling 5kg packs of potatoes and 3kg packs of onions at wholesale price for the general public,” he said.

He said police were also procuring quality grocery and other essential items from the market at discounted rates and selling them to residents on no-loss, no-profit basis.

“Apart from maintaining law and order in the city, the police are also performing social duty. We are receiving hundreds of calls on police control number from distressed people. The police are providing every possible help to them. The department is also providing free ration to needy, who have nothing to eat,” Pareek added.

