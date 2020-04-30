Now, people stranded in Punjab can return home after screening

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 19:53 IST

People from other states, who are stranded in Punjab and are desirous of returning home, can apply on www.covidhelp.punjab.gov.in by May 3.

On filling details on the link, a system generated unique ID will be given for the whole family.

Deputy commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan said access to the back-end of the link will be provided by state control room and by May 3, the DCs will be in a position to access the database to see details of their districts.

Health check-up camps will be held to screen the stranded people. The screening will be completed by May 4. Those found asymptomatic, will be issued a certificate by the health team.

He also added that stranded people can begin their journeys on May 5.