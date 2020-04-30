e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Now, people stranded in Punjab can return home after screening

Now, people stranded in Punjab can return home after screening

Health check-up camps will be held to screen the stranded people

cities Updated: Apr 30, 2020 19:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

People from other states, who are stranded in Punjab and are desirous of returning home, can apply on www.covidhelp.punjab.gov.in by May 3.

On filling details on the link, a system generated unique ID will be given for the whole family.

Deputy commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan said access to the back-end of the link will be provided by state control room and by May 3, the DCs will be in a position to access the database to see details of their districts.

Health check-up camps will be held to screen the stranded people. The screening will be completed by May 4. Those found asymptomatic, will be issued a certificate by the health team.

He also added that stranded people can begin their journeys on May 5.

top news
In Centre’s new order on letting migrants travel, there is one operative word
In Centre’s new order on letting migrants travel, there is one operative word
Maharashtra guv requests EC to hold polls for state council ‘at the earliest’
Maharashtra guv requests EC to hold polls for state council ‘at the earliest’
Rishi Kapoor, Bollywood’s original chocolate boy, dies at 67
Rishi Kapoor, Bollywood’s original chocolate boy, dies at 67
He locked himself in physio’s room: Laxman recalls Sachin-Warne battle
He locked himself in physio’s room: Laxman recalls Sachin-Warne battle
Reliance Jio’s JioMeet it now live: All you need to know
Reliance Jio’s JioMeet it now live: All you need to know
‘Come back na papa’: Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima gets emotional
‘Come back na papa’: Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima gets emotional
Here’s how Hector SUV retrofitted as an ambulance aims to help fight Covid-19
Here’s how Hector SUV retrofitted as an ambulance aims to help fight Covid-19
Remdesivir: A new drug that boosts recovery from coronavirus l How it works
Remdesivir: A new drug that boosts recovery from coronavirus l How it works
trending topics
Rishi Kapoor diesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 state tallyIndia EconomyCovid-19 CasesCovid-19 UpdateRishi Kapoor passes awayRishi Kapoor deadRishi Kapoor Viral VideoIrrfan KhanRishi Kapoor Funeral Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities