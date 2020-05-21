Now, shell out Rs 200 if you are caught venturing out in Ludhiana without a mask

Updated: May 21, 2020 21:15 IST

Residents caught venturing out without a mask will be fined an amount of Rs 200 from Friday, police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal said.

On Wednesday, police arrested 157 people and lodged 135 FIRs for violation of lockdown norms in the city. Of these, 112 FIRs were against those stepping out without a mask while 23 were against people found venturing out after 7pm.

Apart from this, police also issued 815 challans to traffic violators and seized 53 vehicles.

Stating that the cops will continue to take stringent action against the violators, Agrawal said that on being caught roaming around the city after 7pm, residents made excuses that they got late from their factories. “But we will not spare anyone. Residents are expected to manage their commute time in a way that is in accordance with the government orders,” said the police chief. Movement without a pass is allowed only from 7am to 7pm.

He further said that for strict enforcement of the curfew past 7pm, 110 special nakas have been set up and around 1,600 police personnel have been deployed on ground. Besides, a 3,000-strong force of volunteers will be assisting the police.

Violators are being charged under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code.