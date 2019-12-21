Now, spot tigers at Renuka lion safari in Himachal soon

cities

Now you can spot tigers in the lion safari at Renuka soon as the wild life wing of Himachal Pradesh forest department has contacted as many as three zoos and biological parks to get a pair of tigers in the sanctuary that was earlier popular for propagating Asiatic lions.

Decision to move tigers into the lion sanctuary comes after the last Asiatic lion died four years ago. The wild wing department has moved a proposal under animal exchange programme seeking a pair of lions and a pair of tigers for Renuka sanctuary. “We have got approval from the Central Zoo Authority of India (CZAI) to build enclosures for tigers in Renuka lion safari,” said divisional forest officer wildlife Rajesh Sharma.

Wild life department proposes to get a pair of lions from the Zoological Park in Gandhinagar (Gujarat) while the pair of tigers has been proposed to be brought from Bannerghatta National Park in Karnataka.

INBREEDING PROBLEMS

Asiatic lions in Renuka Safari once grew fast and steady. However, in the later years their population gradually declined because of inbreeding problems.

Renuka Safari considered as the first zoo in Himachal Pradesh was set up in 1957 with caging animals that strayed in the human habitations.

ZOO’S HISTORY

Initially, the sanctuary came up as mini zoo and later on many endangered species were introduced in here.

Many species like hog dear, barking dear, chinkara, blackbuck and others were added gradually. With passing times, their population grew. To accommodate increasing number of animals, an open park was set up in 1983.

Animals like blackbuck, Neelgai (blue bull) were brought from Piplee Zoo in Uttar Pradesh. A pair of Asiatic lions was brought to Renuka Zoo from Junagarh in Uttar Pradesh in 1975. The first lion was named Raja while the lioness was known as Rani.

DECLINE IN LION POPULATION

With the passage of time, lions multiplied and their population grew, however, in recent times lions at the sanctuary faced inbreeding problems. Consequently, genetically new born faced high mortality rate. The lions that were first introduced from Gir sanctuary, known for Asiatic lions, diminished. There was a time when their count rose to more than 40.

ANIMAL EXCHANGE PROGRAMME

Under the animal exchange programme, Himachal Pradesh government will provide a pair of black beers, barking deers and sambhars that have multiplied fast and are doing good in different zoos run by the state government.

The government has sent a proposal to central zoo authority to rehabilitate a pair of tigers from Bennarghatta National Park, 26 kilometers from Benguluru.

The park houses animals like jaguars, leopards, lions, tiger and Asiatic elephants. The sanctuary is also home to many feline researchers.