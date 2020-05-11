e-paper
NRIs returning to Mohali to be kept in paid institutional quarantine

Those inbound from other states to be home quarantined under surveillance

cities Updated: May 11, 2020 19:50 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
The Mohali administration has identified different categories of hotels from which the inbound traveller can choose to be quarantined in.
The Mohali administration will keep all non resident Indians (NRIs) returning from abroad to the district in paid institutional quarantine facilities.

Confirming the same, deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan said this had been decided in accordance with Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines and that each passenger, before boarding, has filled up an undertaking to abide by the same.

In line with this, the administration has identified different categories of hotels from which the inbound traveller can choose to be quarantined in.

Pertinently, two flights with native passengers returning from foreign shores are expected to land at the Chandigarh International Airport in a couple of days.

Also, the residents coming to the district from other states, Dayalan said, will be de-boarded from their buses at a common central location, which, as of now, has been identified as Palm Banquets in Zirakpur. Thereafter, they will be sent back to their respective homes, where they will stay strictly home quarantined, under surveillance. However, high-risk travellers, if any, will be put in government quarantine facilities.

