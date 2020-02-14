‘Nrityabani’ Bharatnatyam organised to pay tribute to Sant Namdev

cities

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 22:25 IST

A Bharatnatyam dance performance called Nrityabani will be presented on February 15 to celebrate and pay tribute to the spiritualist, Sant Namdev Maharaj.

To be held at 5 pm at Tilak Samarak Mandir, the event is being organised to mark the 750th birth anniversary of the saint.

Known internationally as a poet, socialist and saint, Sant Namdev Maharaj’s thoughts will be presented in the form of Bharatnatyam which is a traditional dance form which will be a treat to watch for the audience, a press note issued by the organisers, Dyandeep Foundation said.

The dance will directed by Prof NN Relekar and performed by internationally acclaimed dancer Swati Daithankar.

“The entire presentation which is an amalgamation of saint literature, saint culture, and tradition has been conceptualised and guided by writer, Prof NN Relekar and the performance has also received support from advocate Anita Khambekar,” said Swati Daithankar.

Six compositions of Saint Namdev have been selected for the dance performance which include devotional performance and commentary on society.

“The compositions spread the message of love, compassion and sentiments of people and at the same time criticises some of the wrong traditions that are being followed in today’s world,” added Daithankar.

Some of these kirtans have been composed by Maharashtra’s popular santoor player Dhananjay Daithankar. The kirtans have been sung by renowned singers Shounak Abhisheki, Vibhavari Joshi, Kishor Kulkarni and Madhura Datar.

The music arrangement is by Milind Gune and these compositions will be presented by Swati Daithankar along with her disciples Chaitrali Pande, Sanika Pophale, Rajlaxmi Bagde, Anisha Yemul, Shruti Ambapkar, Prajakta Bapat, Gauri Burade and Sakshi Sardeshpande.