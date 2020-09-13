e-paper
Home / Lucknow / NSA likely against those accused of killing farmer in UP’s Malihabad

NSA likely against those accused of killing farmer in UP’s Malihabad

Three of the key accused have been arrested; efforts are on to arrest the other two

lucknow Updated: Sep 13, 2020 10:27 IST
HT Corrrespondent
HT Corrrespondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Lucknow district magistrate has assured the aggrieved family of the strictest action against those involved in the fatal attack.
Lucknow district magistrate has assured the aggrieved family of the strictest action against those involved in the fatal attack.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

The National Security Act (NSA), 1980, would be imposed against the assailants involved in the killing of a farmer, Ram Vilas Rawat (30), in a village on the outskirts of Malihabad town in Uttar Pradesh (UP) on Friday, said Lucknow district magistrate (DM) Abhishek Prakash after his visit to the incident spot the following day.

Also read: Body of 13-year-old found in UP district

The DM transferred Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia into the bank account of the farmer’s widow Suman Devi after meeting the aggrieved family. He assured the family of the strictest action against the people involved in the attack on the farmer.

He said the victim’s family would be provided a house under the Gramin Awas Yojana. The farmer’s wife and father would get widow and old-age pension, respectively, Prakash said.

A district administration official said the DM visited the incident spot on Saturday after he sensed that tension was brewing at Dilawar Nagar under Malihabad tehsil following the death of Rawat, a Dalit .

He said five persons — Gulam Ali, Mustaqeem, Mufeed, Shanu, Guddu and Mufeed, who are residents of the same village — drove their motor bikes over a hosepipe on Thursday night. Ali and his accomplices attacked Rawat when he objected to their act.

Rawat was seriously injured in the attack and succumbed to his injuries on his way to Malihabad community health centre in the intervening night on Thursday and Friday, he added.

A police official said after Rawat’s death several villagers had blocked the Hardoi Road, which led to a clash with the police.

Laxmi Singh, inspector-general of police (IGP), Lucknow range, said a first information report (FIR) was filed under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, against the accused.

She said the three key accused — Ali, Mustaqeem and Mufeed — were arrested while efforts were on to nab the other two suspects.

