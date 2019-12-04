NSA proceedings against accused who raped, burnt 16-year-old

cities

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 17:50 IST

BAREILLY The Sambhal police have initiated proceedings under National Security Act (NSA) against the accused, who raped a 16-year-old girl when she was alone in her house in Nakhasa locality in Sambhal and later set her ablaze on November 22.

The victim, who was rushed to Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi, passed away on November 30. Her body was brought to her hometown where she was laid to rest on Sunday.

“Since it is a heinous crime, we have initiated the process for invoking NSA on the accused Zeeshan, who was arrested on November 23. The charge-sheet is ready and we will file it in a day or two. The case would be tried in a fast track court to ensure prompt justice,” said Alok Jaiswal, additional superintendent of police (ASP).

Deputy chairperson of the state women’s commission, Sushma Singh, who met the mother of accused here on Wednesday, also assured that punishment would be awarded to the accused. Singh, who met administration and police officials to gauge the progress in the case, said the commission would extend all possible help to the victim’s family and also recommend financial assistance for her mother to the state government.

The girl’s mother and an elder brother had gone to attend a function in some other village at the time of the incident. “The accused was arrested on the next day of the incident and produced before court that remanded him to 14 days’ judicial custody,” said Jaiswal, adding that he was booked under sections 376 (rape), 307 (attempt to murder), 452 (trespassing) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.