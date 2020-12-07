e-paper
Number of active Covid-19 cases dipped in past week in Maharashtra

From 90,557 on November 30, the number of active cases fell to 80,079 on December 6 though health department authorities had anticipated a surge in cases a fortnight after Diwali

cities Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 12:11 IST
Swapnil Rawal
Swapnil Rawal
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
A health worker collects a sample for Covid-19 test, at a market in Mumbai earlier in November.
A health worker collects a sample for Covid-19 test, at a market in Mumbai earlier in November. (File photo)
         

Maharashtra, which is anticipating a surge in Covid-19 cases, saw 28,370 cases in the past week and reported 583 fatalities. The daily average cases reported in the week between of November 30-December 6 was 4,052 and daily average fatalities was 83.

Health department authorities had anticipated a surge in cases a fortnight after Diwali (November 15) but the infection rate has not gone up yet. The November 30-December 6 week had a positivity rate of 6.79%.

The number of active cases in the state has seen a dip in the past week, from 90,557 on November 30 to 80,079 on December 6.

The state has reported less than 4,000 cases for the past two days. On Sunday, it recorded 4,757 new cases to take the tally to 1,852,226. It also reported 40 deaths, pushing the number of fatalities to 47,734. Meanwhile, Mumbai saw 786 fresh cases and 13 deaths.

An upward swing in the cases in the state was anticipated by December-end or in January 2021. “The fortnight after Diwali was crucial as it would have given a sign of the possible surge, but so far we have not seen any significant change in the key parameters. However, the district and civic administrations are on guard. Testing and tracing has been ramped up in a targeted manner,” said an official requesting anonymity.

