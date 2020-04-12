Nurse returning from work assaulted in Panchkula, 5 booked

cities

Updated: Apr 12, 2020 00:34 IST

A 33-year-old Panchkula Civil Hospital female staff nurse returning home from duty was assaulted by five men in Chandimandir’s Billa village on Saturday. All the offenders were booked later.

In her complaint, the woman alleged she was returning home with her husband when Brij Krishan, Amit Kumar, Manjeet Singh, Sandeep and Golu, sitting at a check post at the entry point of the village asked where they were going. However, she alleged that even as she presented her identity cards and permissions for work they assaulted her.

The nurse’s apron duty coat was torn off, police said.

She also alleged that as she belonged to a minority community the men asked her to go to Pakistan to “do your duty there.”

Chandimandir SHO inspector Deepak Kumar said her brother-in-law, who rushed to the spot, was assaulted as her husband finally saved them.

A case has been registered under Sections 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code.