e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 11, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Nurse returning from work assaulted in Panchkula, 5 booked

Nurse returning from work assaulted in Panchkula, 5 booked

Alleges even as she presented her identity cards and permissions for work, the men siting at the village’s entry point assaulted her.

cities Updated: Apr 12, 2020 00:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Panchkula
Hindustantimes
         

A 33-year-old Panchkula Civil Hospital female staff nurse returning home from duty was assaulted by five men in Chandimandir’s Billa village on Saturday. All the offenders were booked later.

In her complaint, the woman alleged she was returning home with her husband when Brij Krishan, Amit Kumar, Manjeet Singh, Sandeep and Golu, sitting at a check post at the entry point of the village asked where they were going. However, she alleged that even as she presented her identity cards and permissions for work they assaulted her.

The nurse’s apron duty coat was torn off, police said.

She also alleged that as she belonged to a minority community the men asked her to go to Pakistan to “do your duty there.”

Chandimandir SHO inspector Deepak Kumar said her brother-in-law, who rushed to the spot, was assaulted as her husband finally saved them.

A case has been registered under Sections 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code.

top news
Union ministers, top officials return to offices from Monday. It’s a message
Union ministers, top officials return to offices from Monday. It’s a message
Jaan, Jahan: PM Modi weighs lockdown call
Jaan, Jahan: PM Modi weighs lockdown call
As Tablighi Jamaat-linked cases rise, Delhi govt gives them a different name
As Tablighi Jamaat-linked cases rise, Delhi govt gives them a different name
Karnataka extends lockdown by 2 weeks, throws in some relaxations
Karnataka extends lockdown by 2 weeks, throws in some relaxations
China is tracking body temperatures and we need this in India
China is tracking body temperatures and we need this in India
‘Didn’t follow lockdown, I am sorry’: Uttarakhand Police ask 10 foreigners to write 500 times
‘Didn’t follow lockdown, I am sorry’: Uttarakhand Police ask 10 foreigners to write 500 times
Shoojit Sircar wonders how ‘intimate scenes’ will be shot post Covid-19
Shoojit Sircar wonders how ‘intimate scenes’ will be shot post Covid-19
‘45,000 cases if no lockdown’: Govt cites analysis to show restriction impact
‘45,000 cases if no lockdown’: Govt cites analysis to show restriction impact
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities