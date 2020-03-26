Nurses, attendants stuck at patients’ house amid curfew in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 23:02 IST

The nurses and attendants who had gone to provide home care services have got stuck at their patients’ house and were not able to travel back to their homes due to the curfew.

Though the administration has given relaxation to nurses and medical staff to commute during the curfew, but they should carry their identity card with them. It has also asked the people who have to travel for providing special services or attend some emergency case during these days can apply for curfew passes.

But some women who are serving as attendants were unaware of this and have not returned home for the past five days. They were staying at the patient’s house.

35-year-old Simran, who is a resident of New Punjab Mata Nagar and is a nurse, was worried about her two minor daughters who are residing alone at home for the past five days. “My husband has got stuck in Barnala as bus service was suspended and subsequently government imposed the curfew. He had gone out to meet his mother. On Sunday, I had gone to attend a patient in Gurdev Nagar on Pakhowal Road but later, got stuck there as administration has asked everyone to stay inside the house,” she said.

She added that her elder daughter (16) can cook food but they both are alone and it has become difficult for them to manage the house. “I am talking to them every twenty-thirty minutes daily to make sure they are safe at home,” she said.

Simran added that as she is looking after a bed-ridden patient, the duty is her priority but she also have to look after her both daughters. “I was not aware about the pass system... I want the permission to travel so that I can manage to look after my patient as well as my home,” she said.

Similarly, Baljeet Kaur (29), an attendant, has got stuck in Phagwara. Kaur hails from Amritsar and was residing here in Ludhiana in a PG. She said that earlier she used to travel to Phagwara daily to look after her patient and used to return to the PG after 12 hours duty. But now due to complete lockdown, I am unable to travel back. “I was to visit home in April but there is no transportation service available. Now, am stuck at my patient’s home in Phagwara. My parents have also asked me to avoid travelling due to fear of coronavirus,” she said.

Varun Gupta, founder and director, Zorgers Home Healthcare, said that they are providing services of nurses, attendants to over 500 patients across Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh. “During these days, the major challenge for us is transportation. Due to unavailability of public transport, the attendants and nurses are not able to travel. Some of the nurses are now staying at the homes of patients they had gone to treat,” he said. He added they are taking help of ambulance services in case one has to travel in any emergency situation but there should be a minimal public transportation facility available for those who are providing health care facilities at home.

“We have also given a proposal to the UT administration and the administrations of different districts in Punjab for launching mobile medical emergency services at home. So that the residents do not have to travel out for regular check-ups or when they need any medical service, emergency service or need to visit a pharmacy,” he said