Observation home at Yerawada enjoys benefits of organic vegetable garden

Updated: May 03, 2020 22:05 IST

PUNE Amid the lockdown period the children lodged at the observation home in Yerawada get fresh organic vegetables every day due to the vegetable garden developed by them in the campus with support from Hope for the Children Foundation (HFCF).

This foundation has collaborated with the observation home, the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Udyog Kendra in Yerawada for the past five years to help support the rehabilitation of the children in conflict with law.

Superintendent GN Padghan, said, “Our children are getting organic and fresh vegetables every day due to the support extended by of Hope for the Children Foundation . We thank the organisers for carrying out the initiative.”

“The children are in complete control and care of the garden and perform activities like watering the plants and relish the fresh produce grown within the campus area. Through the said project, the children have learnt the art of energy conservation, water conservation , biodiversity, food safety and security, better nutrition and healthy living,” he said.

Work began on the vegetable garden in January 2020, and three months after the plantation, the kitchen garden is currently providing daily fresh organic vegetables such as eggplants, tomatoes, green chillies, coriander, ladies’ finger, cluster beans, carrots and potatoes, various gourds, curry leaves, onion, sweet corn, methi, spinach and other green leafy vegetables.

Over the years, the foundation has helped in restoring a training hall, plant flowers and trees in the campus and has painted the kitchen.

The foundation has utilised the available space of 30,000 square feet to the fullest ,contributing to the wellness of the children by developing a kitchen garden and sustainable farming. The objectives were to provide fresh produce to the children, engage them in learning how to grow their own organic produce, help them connect with mother earth and support the observation home with food sustainability.

Assistance was provided by Eco Factory Foundation, a non - profit organisation with experience in working towards developing sustainable green solution and empowering and strengthening the agro-sector and farmers.