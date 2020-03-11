Offices vacated at Magarpatta City, Hinjewadi due to Covid-19 scare

cities

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 21:13 IST

PUNE A 30,000 sq feet floor in tower no. 7 at Magarpatta City was evacuated after an associate in a company was suspected for Covid-19 (coronavirus) on Wednesday.

The associate had recently travelled to Dubai and is of Indian origin, said the officials.

A mail circulated to the employees, stated, “The employee who is suspected for Covid-19 has been quarantined and provided medical aid. As a precautionary step, the office at Magarpatta City will remain closed and will be sanitised. We are also in contact with the authorities concerned to know if more employees need to undergo tests.”

Satish Magar, chairman and managing director, Magarpatta Township Development, said, “The said office is located on 30,000 sq ft on level 4 of Magapatta Tower number 7. One of their employees, a young IT professional, recently travelled to Dubai and is suspected for Covid-19. The office immediately informed of the detection and hence we took action and have a team cleaning and sanitisation of the office space. The rest of the seven million sq ft of the Tower is active.”

When a telephone call was made to the company, a person at the reception answered, “No one is here, they have all gone home.”

Similarly, staff from a multinational company (MNC) in Hinjewadi were also evacuated as a preventive measure and the employees were told to work from home, after one of the suspected Covid-19 case came in contact with an employee of the said MNC.

Divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar said, “The administration has not issued any such orders, but some of the IT firms are taking precautionary measures and allowing their employees to work from home.”