Oktoberfest brings a slice of Germany to Pune

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 20:45 IST

Pune Oktoberfest is back in Pune, though this year it will be held from November 8 to 10 due to the assembly elections. The festival will be held at the Royal Western India Turf Club, Camp. The 11th edition of the festival was held in the city on October 26-28 last year.

Despite the festival being delayed, Czech Republic citizen Simona Jadronova, working for a German Company in India, is eagerly waiting for it.

“I have been in Pune for eight years and eagerly look forward for the Oktoberfest in Pune, which earlier used to be held with the races, which was fun, for you got to enjoy both together. Oktoberfest in Pune though small, brings back memories of living in Germany and attending the Oktoberfest in Munich. In India, the organisers try to get the German spirit and what draws me to this event is the German band playing traditional music. They even perform at the Oktoberfest in Munich and it is a joy to see them perform live,” said Jadronova.

She also calls the festival one that brings people together. “You meet people from all corners of India — Indians working for German companies, locals, and even friends from Germany,” she said.

Oktoberfest is hosted by the Indo German Chamber of Commerce, Pune Division, and this year it will be a three- day event. The festival will have typical German beer from local breweries, German delicacies and music performed by Die Kicrhdorfer’s, a band flown in from Germany.

“We are expecting around 300 plus Germans and their families to be a part of Oktoberfest and we have added a children’s corner as well as introduced beer games to keep the visitors engrossed the whole day on the weekend,” said Mira Dalvi, incharge, Indo German Chamber of Commerce, Pune division.

German Barbara Luck has been in India for 12 years and spent six years in Pune. She loves to take her children to the Oktoberfest in the city because she finds the Pune edition to be much more fun as they can enjoy watching the races and play in the enclosure.

“The Oktoberfest in Munich is very big, it is like a fun fair, where one cannot enjoy beer with children for they want to try everything. It is nice in Pune as the festival has a good space for everyone to enjoy. Besides here you meet Germans, Indians and people from other nationalities too, enjoying, dancing to music with a band from Germany gives the real touch. Since it is organised by the Indo German Chamber of Commerce, I consider this one the real Oktoberfest in Pune. I don’t visit any other events held in the name of Oktoberfest,” said Luck.

First Published: Nov 02, 2019 20:45 IST