e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 09, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / On Human Rights Day - Graffiti effort to sensitise adolescent girls about early marriage

On Human Rights Day - Graffiti effort to sensitise adolescent girls about early marriage

cities Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 17:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Students and activists raising awareness about the ills of early marriage, in Lucknow, on Wednesday.
Students and activists raising awareness about the ills of early marriage, in Lucknow, on Wednesday.
         

Lucknow: Ahead of the International Human Rights Day (December 10), a group of Arts College students took to streets with graffiti, to sensitise adolescent girls to speak out if their family pressures them to marry at an early age against their wishes. ‘Bano Nai Soch’ and ‘Marzi bina shaadi nahi’ is the message the students are spreading.

College of Arts and Craft second year BFA student Shivalika Yadav, along with five other students joined hands with Dastak Manch and Oxfam India to encourage women to speak up (Bol) against forced marriage (Marzi bina shaadi nahi).

“We made graffiti on the flyover pillars near the New High Court building as many people commute along that stretch of the road. There is a traffic signal and people stop there. We felt our creativity will get eyeballs and will be helpful in sensitising the public,” said Yadav.

She was joined by Bareeza Nazim, Hamna Fatima, Pragya Pal, Priyanshi Srivastav and Anshay Upmanyu. Together they have done four paintings, all themed on women’s empowerment. The students accomplished the task in four hours. More such graffiti is to be done in the days to come, she said.

These students said they know about the consequences of early marriage and how it badly impacts married life.

The event was part of the ongoing 16-day campaign ‘Stree - Paksh’ launched by Dastak Manch and Oxfam on November 25 with the lighting of 16 diyas - a symbolic representation of the endeavour to highlight gender-based issues through various informational and communicational programmes throughout the 16 days.

Social activist Deepak Kabir said because of financial constraints and rising unemployment incidents of domestic violence /violence against women, rape cases and molestations have risen. Amidst such circumstances it was imperative to highlight these issues.

Representatives from Oxfam and Sheroes Hangout are also supporting the cause. Veena, Sangita and Sanhita from Dastak Manch stood by Arts College students in this pursuit.

‘Bol’ is a series of photo - poetry - poster exhibitions, portraying women’s voices through, poetry, photos, illustrations and posters and features prominent names such as Ranu Uniyal, Arshi Alvi, Sangita Jaiswal, Anupriya and Malvika Hariom.

Nand Kishor of Oxfam stressed on the need to increase the awareness and impact of ‘Bano Nai Soch’ and ‘Marzi bina shaadi nahi’.

top news
Farmer leaders reject govt proposal, call for nationwide protest on Dec 14
Farmer leaders reject govt proposal, call for nationwide protest on Dec 14
LIVE | Told President it is critical to take back anti-farmer laws: Gandhi
LIVE | Told President it is critical to take back anti-farmer laws: Gandhi
Jaishankar calls out China, cites its 5 differing explanations for Ladakh violations
Jaishankar calls out China, cites its 5 differing explanations for Ladakh violations
Rajasthan, Telangana and Arunachal poll results show people prefer BJP: Javadekar
Rajasthan, Telangana and Arunachal poll results show people prefer BJP: Javadekar
‘Ready to give written assurance on continuing MSP’: Govt in proposal to protesting farmers
‘Ready to give written assurance on continuing MSP’: Govt in proposal to protesting farmers
‘This is not about individuals’: Sachin reacts on Kohli’s absence
‘This is not about individuals’: Sachin reacts on Kohli’s absence
Andhra ‘mystery’ illness: Latest tests disclose presence of pesticide residues in drinking water
Andhra ‘mystery’ illness: Latest tests disclose presence of pesticide residues in drinking water
‘Feeling fine’: Kriti Sanon tests positive for Covid-19, quarantines herself
‘Feeling fine’: Kriti Sanon tests positive for Covid-19, quarantines herself
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LIVECovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesRajasthan panchayat polls

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In