One arrested, 7 booked for assaulting man at housing society in Panchkula

The victim was taking a walk with his mother within his society’s complex in Sector 24 when he was attacked

cities Updated: May 25, 2020 00:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Panchkula
A man has been arrested and his seven booked for allegedly assaulting a 26-year-old man at a housing society in Sector 24, Panchkula, on Sunday.

The man arrested has been identified as Vikas, a native of Jind, Haryana, and currently living in Sector 27, Panchkula.

Complainant Mohit Sheokand told the police that on Saturday night, his mother and he were out for a walk in the society complex, when two men– Vikas and Amit Mor, arrived in a car at the main gate and started hurling abuses at him.

Later, the duo entered the society premises with iron rods and attacked him, Sheokand alleged.

Police said as per the complaint, seven to eight accomplices of the accused then attacked his father and brother with iron rods and sticks.

Investigating official, assistant sub-inspector Rajbir Singh, said as per the complainant, one of the accused snatched his iPhone and gold chain during the commotion.

“The complainant said the accused had a fight with him on May 8 as well, but they later reached a compromise. The attack seems to be a fallout of the enmity between them,” Singh said.

A case has been registered against eight persons under Sections 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence commit¬ted in prosecution of common object), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 323 ( voluntarily causing hurt), 379-B (snatching and use of force), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrong¬ful restraint) and 506 ( criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at the Chandimandir police station.

