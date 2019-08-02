One arrested for thefts

cities

Greater Noida: A man in his late twenties was arrested by the Ecotech 3 police for allegedly being involved in multiple thefts in the district since 2013. Police are now on the lookout for his accomplice.

The suspect, identified as Ankit, of Farrukhabad, was nabbed on Friday. Police said he would roam around on his motorcycle and steal whatever he could lay his hands on.

“He would snatch phones, wallets, make off with autos and also burgle houses. He did not have a particular modus operandi. He basically took whatever he found,” said Ranvijay Singh, superintendent of police (rural).

Police recovered a pistol, a bike, nine phones, two silver pendants, two silver anklets and six ATM cards from him. “In addition, we also recovered 9 keys from him. Some of them were used to lift vehicles while the others were keys used to break into houses,” Singh said. He was produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail.

