e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 28, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Dec 28, 2019
Home / Cities / One dead as truck laden with cement bags overturns in Ludhiana

One dead as truck laden with cement bags overturns in Ludhiana

Victim is yet to be identified; police trying to trace the truck driver, who fled from the accident spot, and its owner

cities Updated: Dec 28, 2019 22:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The overturned truck on Chandigarh road in Ludhiana on Saturday.
The overturned truck on Chandigarh road in Ludhiana on Saturday.(ht photo)
         

A truck loaded with cement bags overturned near a supermarket on Chandigarh Road on Saturday morning, killing a helper on the spot.

The deceased has not been identified yet, police said, and added that the driver of the truck managed to flee from the accident spot, leaving his vehicle behind. 

The police are yet to ascertain the exact reason behind the accident, but according to them, no collision had taken place.

“The truck driver might have fallen asleep and lost control over the vehicle before it overturned on a vacant plot along the roadside. However, the actual cause of the accident will be ascertained after the driver is arrested,” said assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Kulwant Singh, who is investigating the case. 

He added that truck was loaded with around 500 bags of cement and was on its way to Ludhiana from Rupnagar.

“The truck has been impounded and an investigation has been initiated. We are collecting details of the vehicle owner and supplier of the cement to trace the truck driver and identify the victim,” the investigating officer said. 

The first information report in this case will be registered under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after recording the statement of any of the victim’s relatives or his employer at the Focal Point police station.

The body of the helper has been sent to the mortuary of Ludhiana civil hospital, the ASI said.

tags
top news
‘Caught by neck’: Priyanka after cops stop her from visiting activist home
‘Caught by neck’: Priyanka after cops stop her from visiting activist home
Severe cold wave grips North India, Haryana’s Hisar shivers at 0.2°C
Severe cold wave grips North India, Haryana’s Hisar shivers at 0.2°C
‘Keep critics close’: Kejriwal responds to BJP’s ‘chargesheet’ with couplet
‘Keep critics close’: Kejriwal responds to BJP’s ‘chargesheet’ with couplet
The BJP effect and the remaking of India
The BJP effect and the remaking of India
I’m a human, I also get irritated: Mary Kom lashes out after beating Nikhat
I’m a human, I also get irritated: Mary Kom lashes out after beating Nikhat
90 killed after bomb-laden vehicle explodes at Mogadishu checkpoint: Report
90 killed after bomb-laden vehicle explodes at Mogadishu checkpoint: Report
Ishant explains why Indian bowlers are performing better under Kohli
Ishant explains why Indian bowlers are performing better under Kohli
Netflix’s Ghost Stories: Anurag Kashyap, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar talk real-world horror
Netflix’s Ghost Stories: Anurag Kashyap, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar talk real-world horror
trending topics
Sanju SamsonDelhi TemperatureAnti-CAA protest in KochiKushal Punjabi DeathSalman Khan birthdayArpita KhanGood Newwz celeb reviewKushal PunjabiBBL

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities