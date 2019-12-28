One dead as truck laden with cement bags overturns in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Dec 28, 2019 22:03 IST

A truck loaded with cement bags overturned near a supermarket on Chandigarh Road on Saturday morning, killing a helper on the spot.

The deceased has not been identified yet, police said, and added that the driver of the truck managed to flee from the accident spot, leaving his vehicle behind.

The police are yet to ascertain the exact reason behind the accident, but according to them, no collision had taken place.

“The truck driver might have fallen asleep and lost control over the vehicle before it overturned on a vacant plot along the roadside. However, the actual cause of the accident will be ascertained after the driver is arrested,” said assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Kulwant Singh, who is investigating the case.

He added that truck was loaded with around 500 bags of cement and was on its way to Ludhiana from Rupnagar.

“The truck has been impounded and an investigation has been initiated. We are collecting details of the vehicle owner and supplier of the cement to trace the truck driver and identify the victim,” the investigating officer said.

The first information report in this case will be registered under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after recording the statement of any of the victim’s relatives or his employer at the Focal Point police station.

The body of the helper has been sent to the mortuary of Ludhiana civil hospital, the ASI said.