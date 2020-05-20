One death, 11 fresh cases in Punjab, tally 2,095

cities

Updated: May 20, 2020 23:10 IST

A 66-year-old Jalandhar woman found infected with Covid-19 died while 11 more persons tested positive for the disease in Punjab on Wednesday, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 2,095.

The sexagenarian, Santosh Kumari, a resident of Ishar Nagar in the city, was suffering from renal complication and was put on dialysis at the isolation ward of the civil hospital, a health department official said. She was tested positive a week ago. The district has reported seven deaths due to the coronavirus so far.

Also, two persons, including a Dubai-returned man, tested positive in the district which has 217 positive cases.



Four more positive cases in Amritsar

Four persons were tested positive for Covid-19 in Amritsar on Wednesday.

“One of the patients returned from Dubai in a special flight under the Vande Bharat Mission on May 13. Out of the 27 returnees from Amritsar, this is the fourth person testing positive. Two other patients came to Amritsar from Mumbai last week.

Also, a person, who came to the city from Gujarat last week has tested positive,” said civil surgeon Dr Jugal Kishore.

With this, the total number of Covid-19 patients in the district reached 311.



Ludhiana count 177 as 2 found infected

Two fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported in Ludhiana district. A 27- year-old youth, son of a 63-year-old purchase manager of tyre factory found infected on May 7, tested positive. The father and son are residents of Kabir Nagar. The 63-year-old’s wife was and younger son were also tested positive on May 8.

A 30- year- old Railway Protection Force (RPF) jawan tested positive in his repeat test.“The RPF jawan was tested negative on May 11, but he was symptomatic. His repeat sample was taken,” civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said.

The department has failed to locate two youths, aged 18 and 22, found positive for the virus. The two visited the flu corner of the civil hospital four days ago.

Their details such as phone numbers were found to be incorrect.



2 cases in Gurdaspur, one in Barnala

Two more coronavirus cases were reported in Gurdaspur district. Of the two patients, one youth is from Thikriwal village of Kahnuwan block while the second is resident of Harpura village near Batala. At present, there are three active Covid-19 cases in the district.

An 18-year-old resident of Tajoke village in Barnala district was tested positive for the coronavirus. The patient, a combine operator, returned from Andhra Pradesh on May 14 and was under quarantine since.



2 more cured in Rupnagar

Two more persons tested positive for Covid-19 recovered in Rupnagar distruct. They were discharged from Gian Sagar Medical College and Hospital, Banur.

With this, the number of active Covid-19 cases in the district came down to three.

(Inputs from Gurdaspur, Barnala and Rupnagar)