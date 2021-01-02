e-paper
One flight cancelled, 17 delayed at Chandigarh airport

One flight cancelled, 17 delayed at Chandigarh airport

Amid dense fog, visibility dropped to as low as 175 metres, leading to the cancellation of a Bengaluru flight

cities Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 00:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Due to bad weather in the region, one flight was cancelled while 17 others were delayed at Chandigarh International Airport on Friday.

Amid dense fog, visibility dropped to as low as 175 metres, leading to the cancellation of a Bengaluru flight.

Meanwhile, five other flights (from Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Srinagar and Bengaluru) arrived late by up to two hours and 12 (to Delhi, Mumbai, Srinagar, Kolkata, Lucknow and Bengaluru) departed late.

The most affected were the morning flights, with one to Delhi departing after a four-hour delay. Scheduled to take off at 6:15am, the GoAir flight finally left for Delhi at 10:15am, keeping the passengers guessing all this while.

Indigo’s Delhi flight took off at 10:21am against the scheduled departure of 7:30am, its Mumbai flight left 9:49am instead of 7:45am, its flight to Kolkata departed at 9:57am instead of 8am, and its Lucknow flight took off at 10:07am instead of 8:25am.

