One held for shooting 31-yr-old over monetary dispute

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 21:52 IST

Gurugram A man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly shooting at a 31-year-old man in an altercation over a financial matter at Kakrola village in Kherki Daula. The police said another man, an accomplice of the suspect, is still at large.

According to the police, Harish, the victim, allegedly sustained a gunshot injury to his stomach and is admitted to Rockland Hospital, IMT Manesar. His condition is said to be stable.

The suspect was identified as Kuldeep, 30, a native of Nawada Chowk in Manesar. He was arrested from Naharpur village after a tip-off. Police confiscated his countrymade pistol and found an empty cartridge at the crime spot.

Police said that in 2013, the victim had given a loan of ₹6 lakh to Hari Om, one of the suspect, which is yet to be repaid.

The incident took place on Wednesday at 10.24pm, when he was visiting Hari Om at his residence.

“Around six years ago, I have given ₹6 lakh to Hari Om. On September 4, he asked me to come to his house. When I reached there, I saw Kuldeep was standing right outside the house. He fired two gunshots at me and one of them hit me on the right side of my stomach. Both of them fled the spot,” Harish said in the first information report (FIR).

Police said that during questioning, Kuldeep said that the victim and Hari Om allegedly had an argument regarding the money. He allegedly shot at Harish after Hari Om told him to do so.

Rajbir, assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Kherki Daula police station said, “Kuldeep was arrested on Thursday evening. His accomplice is still at large. Police are investigating the case.”

A case was registered against the duo under sections 307 and 34 of the IPC and relevant sections of the Arms Act at Kherki Daula police station on Wednesday. Kuldeep was produced before a district court and sent to police custody on Thursday.

